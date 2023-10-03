Flying High

M&M put on a show Monday night.

Newly-minted captain Mikael Backlund scored his first goal wearing the 'C' and highly-touted first-rounder Matt Coronato notched the game-winner, the pair clicking all night on a line together as the Flames rallied for a 5-4 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome to improve to 4-1-1 in preseason action.

Coronato added a pair of assists, while Backlund had a helper.

Elias Lindholm, Adam Ruzicka and Dillon Dube also scored for Calgary, which iced a veteran-laden lineup that outshot the visitors 46-28.

Jacob Markstrom finished with 24 stops, while Connor Hellebuyck made 41.

Down 2-1 after the first period and then 3-1 at one point, the Flames scored three goals in 2:24 in the second to storm back but were knotted at four after two periods before Coronato struck in the final frame.

Prior to puckdrop, the Flames honoured Assistant GM Chris Snow who passed away Saturday with a moment of silence after asking fans to light up their phones.

