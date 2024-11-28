Point Taken

Flames rally but fall in overtime to Red Wings

By Ty Pilson
DETROIT – Connor Zary scored late in the third period on a powerplay to tie up the game, but the Flames lost 2-1 in overtime Wednesday night in Detroit.

Calgary was called for too many men with 1:54 to go in extra time and Lucas Raymond would score to seal the deal for the homeside. It was Detroit's second powerplay goal of the game.

Dan Vladar was excellent for Calgary, making 25 saves on the night.

Trailing 1-0, Detroit captain Dylan Larkin got a two-minute penalty for a faceoff violation at 15:20 of the third.

Zary then snipped a wrister with eight ticks left in the advantage at 17:12 to force overtime. The Flames have scored at least one powerplay goal in five straight games.

The Flames are now 1-0-1 on this four-game road trip.

Zary scores on powerplay late in third to force overtime

Coming into the game, the Flames stressed the need for discipline after taking 20 minutes of penalties in their 4-3 loss to the Sens in Ottawa on Monday night.

However, they were whistled for their first of three straight penalties in short succession 6:01 into the first when Matt Coronato was whistled for a trip.

And the Red Wings - without Patrick Kane in the tilt - made them pay quickly.

Alex DeBrincat one-timeded a feed from Michael Rasmussen just 32 seconds into the advantage.

Just over a minute later, Jonathan Huberdeau was tagged for interferennce and 51 seconds after the Flames killed it off, Huberdeau was back in the box for another interference call.

Larkin got called for a hold 27 seconds later, leading to some 4-on-4 action and then a short Calgary powerplay.

The Flames were outshot 8-7 in the opening stanza, with Daniil Miromanov getting a great look with time winding down, sent streaking up the right-wing off a nifty between-the-legs pass from Justin Kirkland in the Flames zone but Talbot gloved his offering.

Vladar was especially sharp in the second as Detroit outshot the visitors 10-5.

DeBrincat ran into Vladar and just as he got back up, Jonathan Berggren wireded a shot he kick saved.

The Flames had a 4-on-2 rush the other way later in the frame, Kadri firing a shot that Talbot got a piece of with his shoulder.

Then it was time for more from Vladar, who made a save on a streaking Larkin and then stopped his rebound attempt.

His best save, though, came when he got across to rob Rasmussen on a backdoor attempt from Christian Fischer on a cross-ice pass on a 2-on-1.

Late in the period, he made a stop on Vladimir Tarasenko, the rebound going to Berggren who chopped it at the net and Vladar gloved the tricky offering.

Vladar was tested in the first minute of the third, coming across for another backdoor save on Fischer, then making another stop before ending up laid out on the ice to freeze the puck.

They were unsuccesful on their third powerplay of the game in the period but pressed hard in the final frame before Zary tallied.

Highlights from Wednesday's matchup in the Motor City

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Blake Coleman

Martin Pospisil - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Justin Kirkland

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar (starter)

Dustin Wolf

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 25, DET 27

Powerplay: CGY 1-4, DET 2-4

Faceoffs: CGY 41.9%, DET 58.1%

Blocked Shots: CGY 14, DET 18

Hits: CGY 11, DET 17

Takeaways: CGY 5, DET 6

*5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 13, DET 24

*5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 5, DET 9

*Courtesy of Natural Stat Trick

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Red Wings 27.11.24

Photos by Ty Pilson & Getty Images

They Said It:

Up Next:

The Flames wrap up this trip with back-to-back tilts in Columbus (Friday, 1 p.m., MT) and Pittsburgh (Saturday, 5 p.m. MT). They return to the Scotiabank Saddledome ice Dec. 3 against the Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. Click for tickets

