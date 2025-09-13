EDMONTON — After watching highway traffic fade away in the rear view mirror, the Flames prospects found their gear Friday night at Rogers Place, dispatching their provincial rivals from Edmonton 6-5 in the first of two rookie Battles of Alberta this weekend.

Six different skaters - Hunter Laing, Nathan Brisson, Sam Honzek, Aydar Suniev, Matvei Gridin and Parker Bell - found the back of the net as Calgary rode the strength of a three-goal middle stanza to collect the victory.

The hosts struck first 4:25 into the first period, going ahead on a breakaway tally from forward Viljami Marjala.

But the lead was short-lived, Calgary's prospects answered back just under four minutes later thanks to Laing, who drove to the front of the net, and accepted a centring feed from linemate Brisson before chipping the disk over the left pad of Edmonton starter Samuel Jonsson.