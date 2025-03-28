‘Make A Statement’

It’s already been a great season.

Now, the Calgary Hitmen are set on making it an even better spring.

The Hitmen open up the WHL playoffs on home ice Friday night against the Saskatoon Blades, a best-of-seven affair that promises no shortage of intrigue for Flames fans.

All 11 of Calgary’s CHL prospects play for playoff-bound teams, but the Hitmen-Blades matchup is one of only two across the country that pits Flames young stars against one another.

Here, in Calgary, defenceman Axel Hurtig has experienced a pretty smooth transition to the North American game.

A seventh-round selection by the Flames in 2023, Hurtig was named the Hitmen defenceman of the year this past weekend – no small feat for a blue-line that boasts four NHL draftees.

Fifty-five games into his North American career, Hurtig admits there are subtleties in the style of play here that he had to adapt to after arriving in Calgary from Sweden this past fall.

“It’s quite a big difference,” he said earlier this week. “The Swedish way is a lot slower, more puck possession-minded hockey.

“Here, it’s a lot quicker - North-South - it took a few games to get into it, but when I did, I felt comfortable out there.”

This weekend, he and the Hitmen go up against fellow Flames draftee Hunter Laing and the Blades – Laing has excelled since being dealt to the Paris of the Prairies in January, scoring 15 goals in 28 games with Saskatoon.

It’s those types of players – NHL prospects, budding stars – that Hurtig will have to have on lockdown.

But he’s up for the challenge.

“I’m used to that. Every team I’ve played on, I’ve been the defensive guys the last few years, and I take a lot of pride in that,” he said. “I feel like if you’re going to win a championship, you can’t do it on offence - there’s got to be some defence in there - I gladly take that role and do it 100%.”

It’s that attitude – and understanding of his role – that has impressed Hitmen coach Paul McFarland this season.

The first-year bench boss glowed earlier this week when asked what Hurtig brings to his roster, and how that might help come the high-stakes tension of the post-season.

“I think Axel is one of our unsung heroes, quite honestly. He doesn’t probably get enough credit for the growth in his game, but also just his leadership qualities for our team,” McFarland said. “He’s definitely mature beyond his years off the ice for us, and really have seen him take a huge step in playing against top players every night.

“He’s always one of our shutdown defencemen, his puck skills are continually getting better. He’s just a guy we rely on to play in all key situations. The one thing we love about Axel is he relishes and loves the role that he’s in. Not too often you get a 19-year-old defenceman that already knows what he needs to be at the next level, and that’s where I give him all the credit in the world.

“He’s been a huge part of our success this year, and that’s where I give him a lot of credit.”