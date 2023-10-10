New Identity, New Energy

Speed, skill, and a dash of youthful enthusiasm.

Three key ingredients to any successful powerplay.

For the Flames, it's a unit carving out a new identity under new assistant coach Marc Savard, with the start of the regular season just one day away when the Jets come to the Scotiabank Saddledome. Get tickets

The 46-year-old returned to the NHL, and to Calgary, this past July with an eye on boosting the fortunes of the Flames powerplay, which finished 19th in the league a season ago.

"I think that's why (head coach Ryan Huska) brought me in here, I can relate to the guys in those situations," Savard said following practice Tuesday. "We've got a good group but it's a work in progress.

"You like to score early and often, but there won't be any worries if you don't, we like to bring the momentum if anything."

Savard's early teachings are going over well among Calgary's powerplay performers, with both captain Mikael Backlund and forward Jonathan Huberdeau offering their opinions on the new-look units Tuesday.

"The powerplay looked pretty good in the pre-season," Backlund said. "We've been moving the puck well, adjusting to what (Savard) wants us to do and making some new plays, it's been pretty good."

Huberdeau, meanwhile, is likely to be tasked as a set-up man on the Flames' top unit, and he, too, voiced his approval about the quickness and efficiency of his group of five.

"We've found a rhythm," Huberdeau noted. "We're moving (the puck) quicker, we know what we're doing out there, we've got to bring that into game one."

Savard, who collected 292 powerplay points over the course of his NHL playing career, refers to his coaching habits as detail-oriented, but once the puck hits the playing surface, success on the powerplay falls on those trying to put it in the net.

"They've got to be creative; we're not going to have set plays, because that gets robotic," explained Savard. "They're good enough, they're NHL players on that top unit, they should be able to make plays. I think we'll have success as long as we're moving pucks quick."

Savard sees plenty of potential in his special-teams personnel, including a new top powerplay unit that featured rookie forward Matt Coronato alongside Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson.

"We've got probably one of the best passers in the League in (Jonathan) Huberdeau, (Nazem) Kadri's a great bumper, the way he moves, (Elias Lindholm) on the other flank can shoot it and find open areas and new looks," Savard said.

"There are a lot of exceptional players, that's what makes me excited, hopefully we get off to a good start."

For Coronato, the move to the top powerplay unit is one rarely granted to new players in the NHL. According to Savard, the 21-year-old has earned the chance to contribute after posting seven points during the pre-season.

"We're giving him a good opportunity and I think he's going to take advantage of it," said Savard. "He's gritty, he gets results and that's what we're looking for down there."

As for what what kind of advice he's offering Coronato ahead of Wednesday's season opener?

"Just be yourself. Bring what you bring. You're a great player and here for a reason."

Coincidentally, Coronato switched Monday to the No. 27 formerly worn in Calgary by Savard, but for the Flames assistant coach, the comparisons end there.

"He can shoot better than I can, he can score better than I can, I was a bit more of a disher," Savard joked. "He's wearing number 27, so he's got good luck on his back already."