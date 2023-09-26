Flames Edged 5-3 By Kraken

The Flames fell 5-3 to the visiting Kraken in a penalty-filled affair at the Scotiabank Saddledome Monday night.

It was the first of two split-squad games, this one starting an hour before another contingent of Flames took to the ice down in Seattle (see below for the lineups).

Walker Duehr, Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane scored for the Flames, while Dustin Wolf stopped 24 shots in his first start of the preseason.

There was a scary moment with just seven seconds left in the opening frame. Kraken forward Marian Studenic was given a five-minute boarding major and tossed for the game after hitting Jakob Pelletier, who was slow to get up and skate off and did not return after the intermission.

Head Coach Ryan Huska told media postgame that it was an upper-body injury and the team would know more Tuesday.

Duehr opened the scoring just 3:25, putting a backhand shortside high past Chris Driedger as the Flames forward skated across the high slot. Clark Bishop and Pelletier got the helpers.