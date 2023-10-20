Perseverance Pays Off

BUFFALO - Win the third ... Win the game.

The mission was that simple.

With this very situation presenting itself in each of the first two tries on their season-long, five-game road swing, the Flames could never get over the hump and deliver a victory in crunch time.

But on this night?

It was time to mash the pedal down and make amends.

The Flames struck twice in the front half of third, while Jonathan Huberdeau and Walker Duehr rounded out the offence with a pair of first-period markers in a 4-3 win on Thursday at KeyBank Center. Dan Vladar - who was making his first start of the season - made 24 stops.

Blake Coleman broke a 2-2 tie with his first of the season - a show-stopper - only 1:52 into the final frame, polishing off an incredible feed from Matt Coronato after Buffalo native Dennis Gilbert helped orchestrate the breakout. In what quickly turned into a 4-on-2 for the Flames, Coronato found himself in a prime spot between the hashmarks, but dished off to Coleman at the far circle. No. 20 made no mistake, rifling it off the post and in to put the Flames in front.