Flames @ Jets Preseason Roster

The Flames are heading to Winnipeg for their third road match-up of the preseason, taking on the Jets at 6:00 p.m. MT.

Tonight's game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames' app. Due to broadcast restrictions, the stream is exclusive to the Flames viewing region.

Head coach Ryan Huska has confirmed goaltender Devin Cooley will play the full 60 minutes this evening, marking his first start since the Battle Of Alberta split squad games last Sunday.

Here is the roster that will make the trip to Manitoba today: