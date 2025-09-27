Flames @ Jets Preseason Roster

The group heading to Manitoba this evening

WinnipegRosterSept27Web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames are heading to Winnipeg for their third road match-up of the preseason, taking on the Jets at 6:00 p.m. MT.

Tonight's game will be streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames' app. Due to broadcast restrictions, the stream is exclusive to the Flames viewing region.

Head coach Ryan Huska has confirmed goaltender Devin Cooley will play the full 60 minutes this evening, marking his first start since the Battle Of Alberta split squad games last Sunday.

Here is the roster that will make the trip to Manitoba today:

Forwards

Player
Position
61 - Clark Bishop
Centre
27 - Matt Coronato
Right Wing
16 - Morgan Frost
Centre
51 - Matvei Gridin
Right Wing
29 - Sam Honzek
Left Wing
15 - Dryden Hunt
Left Wing
6 - Rory Kerins
Centre
23 - Justin Kirkland
Centre
43 - Adam Klapka
Right Wing
70 - Ryan Lomberg
Left Wing
76 - Martin Pospisil
Right Wing
47 - Connor Zary
Left Wing

Defence

Player
Shoots
7 - Kevin Bahl
Left
41 - Nick Cicek
Left
3 - Artem Grushnikov
Left
44 - Joel Hanley
Left
37 - Yan Kuznetsov
Left
94 - Brayden Pachal
Right
89 - Zayne Parkeh
Right

Goaltenders

Player
Catches
1 - Devin Cooley
Left
50 - Ivan Prosvetov
Left

