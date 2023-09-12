Time To Tee It Up

Following the golf tournament participants will meet back at the arena floor of the Scotiabank Saddledome to close out the event at the dinner reception presented by Western Energy Services.

The Calgary Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. The Foundation has been helping kids play and prosper since 1983 and has donated over $55 million to southern Alberta charities since inception. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com