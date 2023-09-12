Time To Tee It Up

The Calgary Flames and Calgary Flames Foundation will host the 42nd annual Calgary Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic presented by Scotiabank tomorrow, Wednesday, September 13. The annual fundraiser for the Calgary Flames Foundation will take place at two different golf courses: The Country Hills Golf Club and The Links of GlenEagles. Supporters of the Calgary Flames Foundation will participate with Calgary Flames players and hockey staff along with CSEC management, alumni and local celebrities in the season launching event with nearly 400 golfers on 54 holes.
Country Hills Golf Club - 1334 Country Hills Blvd. NW
Date: Wednesday, September 13th
Time: Breakfast 7:30 a.m.
Shotgun Start 9:00 a.m.