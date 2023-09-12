News Feed

Time To Tee It Up

Flames host Celebrity Golf Charity Classic presented by Scotiabank

Flames Golf
By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames and Calgary Flames Foundation will host the 42nd annual Calgary Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic presented by Scotiabank tomorrow, Wednesday, September 13. The annual fundraiser for the Calgary Flames Foundation will take place at two different golf courses: The Country Hills Golf Club and The Links of GlenEagles. Supporters of the Calgary Flames Foundation will participate with Calgary Flames players and hockey staff along with CSEC management, alumni and local celebrities in the season launching event with nearly 400 golfers on 54 holes.

Country Hills Golf Club - 1334 Country Hills Blvd. NW

Date: Wednesday, September 13th

Time: Breakfast 7:30 a.m.

Shotgun Start 9:00 a.m.

Course Celebrities
Rasmus Andersson

Rebecca Johnston

Robyn Regehr

Mikael Backlund

Ben Jones

Kevin Rooney

Rick Ball

Nazem Kadri

Matt Rose

Perry Berezan

Elias Lindholm

George Rusic

Brett Carson

Brady Lyle

Marc Savard

Chris Cederstrand

Cail MacLean

Cole Schwindt

Joe Cirella

Jamie Macoun

Ilya Solovyov

Craig Conroy

Jake Maier

Matt Stajan

Mike Cvik

Don Maloney

Nick Statz

Andrew Doty

Andrew Mangiapane

Michael Stone

Walker Duehr

Jacob Markstrom

Chris Tanev

Eric Francis

Meaghan Mikkelson

Salim Valji

Dennis Gilbert

Dana Murzyn

MacKenzie Weegar

Curtis Glencross

Jordan Oesterle

Derek Wills

Jonathan Huberdeau

Jakob Pelletier

Moses Woldu

Dryden Hunt

Jim Peplinski

Dustin Wolf

Tim Hunter

Emilio Pettersen
Nikita Zadorov

The Links of GlenEagles - 100 Gleneagles Drive Cochrane, AB

Date: Wednesday, September 13th

Time: Breakfast 7:30 a.m.

Shotgun Start 9:00 a.m.

Course Celebrities

Mike Board

Julian Howsare

Martin Pospisil

Rene Corbet

Sean Kelso

Jamie Pringle

Trent Cull

Krys Kolanos

Mason Raymond

Oscar Dansk

Jason LaBarbera

Mike Rogers

Brent Dodginghorse

Dan Lambert

Cory Sarich

Dillon Dube

Lanny McDonald

Yegor Sharangovich

Cody Grace

Brendan Parker

Jordan Sigalet

Noah Hanifin

Brad Pascall

Dan Taylor

Darren Haynes

Colin Patterson

Aaron Vickers

Archie Henderson
Colton Poolman
Connor Zary

Following the golf tournament participants will meet back at the arena floor of the Scotiabank Saddledome to close out the event at the dinner reception presented by Western Energy Services.

The Calgary Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. The Foundation has been helping kids play and prosper since 1983 and has donated over $55 million to southern Alberta charities since inception. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com