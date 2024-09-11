Flames Charity Golf Classic Raises $365,000

Celebrity event presented by Scotiabank benefits Flames Foundation

By Press Release

The 43rd annual Calgary Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic presented by Scotiabank was held today at both the Country Hills Golf Club and Cottonwood Golf & Country Club. The tournament raised $365,000 for the Calgary Flames Foundation.

Over 400 golfers participated on 54 holes including representatives from the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation along with Flames players, management, alumni, media, and local celebrities in the annual season launching event. Following the day of golf, all participants met on the event floor of the Scotiabank Saddledome for the dinner reception.

Rasmus Andersson led his team as the winners with the low gross score and Connor Zary captained his team as winners in the low net score.

LOW GROSS WINNERS 
LOW NET WINNERS
Rasmus Andersson     Connor Zary
John WindwickBrad Hugel
Riley Fleming    Lars Johnstone
Mark DePasqualeSasha Chacun
Jonathan Heer  Craig Warnick
Ben Hebert       Shahid Jiwani 

At this evening’s dinner reception, the Calgary Flames Foundation hosted a family from the Rotary Flames House. Rotary Flames House opened in 2009 as Alberta’s only pediatric hospice. Inside the beautiful home the Calgary Flames Foundation helped make a reality, children with life-limiting and complex medical conditions - and their families - can access compassionate respite and end-of-life care as well as special day programming tailored to each child. As well as funding the original hospice building, the Calgary Flames Foundation has continued to support Rotary Flames House since it was built with annual fundraising and donations.

The Calgary Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. The Foundation has been helping kids play and prosper since 1983, and with help from fans and donors, has donated over $65 million to southern Alberta charities since inception. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com

