Flames Charity Golf Classic Raises $365,000

The 43rd annual Calgary Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic presented by Scotiabank was held today at both the Country Hills Golf Club and Cottonwood Golf & Country Club. The tournament raised $365,000 for the Calgary Flames Foundation.

Over 400 golfers participated on 54 holes including representatives from the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation along with Flames players, management, alumni, media, and local celebrities in the annual season launching event. Following the day of golf, all participants met on the event floor of the Scotiabank Saddledome for the dinner reception.

Rasmus Andersson led his team as the winners with the low gross score and Connor Zary captained his team as winners in the low net score.