Flames Foundation Distributes Over $400,000 In Community

The Flames Foundation is distributing more than $400,000 in donations this month as part of the Flames Foundation grant application program, CSEC Inclusion Program and commitment to help build accessible playgrounds and outdoor rinks in southern Alberta.

Outdoor rink and playground projects in partnership with the Parks Foundation

• Calgary Flames Rink Award - Sandstone MacEwan Community Association (SMCA) hockey rink replacement.

• Calgary Flames Playground Award - Haultain Memorial School playground redevelopment.​

Community Support Donation

• The Educational Partnership Foundation – Books for equity-deserving schools ​

• Police Youth Foundation – Powerplay Hockey Program​​​​

• Hull Services – Recreation Program ​​​

• Mustard Seed Foundation – School Lunch Program​​

• CUPS Calgary Society – Playground Project ​​​​

• 1616 Ladd Foundation – Mental Health Program for Minor Hockey Teams​​​

• Cornerstone Youth Foundation – Youth Enrichment Programs​​

• Muscular Dystrophy Canada​- Kids Equipment Program ​​

• Asthma Canada – Asthma in Kids Program ​​​​​

• Medicine Hat News Santa Claus Fund – Grocery Voucher Program ​​

• Camp Quality Canada – Camp for Children with Cancer​​​​

• Redcliff Action Society for Youth – Recreation Programming ​​​

• Siksika Family Services – Health and Wellness Programming​​​

• The Magic of Christmas – Assistance with Holiday Campaign​​

CSEC Inclusion Program

• Adaptable Outdoor Recreation Society- Adapted Kayaks and Hiking Equipment

• Vecova Centre – Adapted Sports Equipment​​​

• Paralympic Sports Association – Sleds for Sledge Hockey ​​

• Wheelchair Sports AB – Wheelchair Sports Tournament Support​​

• Start2Finish Canada – Running and Reading Program for BIPOC Youth​​

The Flames Foundation donates to CRA registered charities in southern Alberta through a quarterly review process in addition to commitments to programs supported annually by the Flames Foundation.

Annual commitments include community improvement projects focused on pump tracks, rinks and playgrounds, 10 years of support of the Flames YMCA Grade 6 Membership Program, work to remove barriers to participation and promoting inclusion in hockey and sports, the long term and annual support of the Rotary Flames House, HEROS, SuperHEROS, and Hockey Calgary programming, along withFlames school programs including scholarships and support of athletics in post-secondary institutions in southern Alberta.

The Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. Since inception the Flames Foundation has been working to help kids play and prosper and has donated over $60 million to southern Alberta charities.