Flames Foundation Distributes Over $2.2 Million To Kick Off Season 

The Calgary Flames Foundation is proud to announce the distribution of over $2.2 million to charities across Calgary and Southern Alberta. These funds support annual Foundation programs and partnerships focused on helping kids play and prosper. Each year, the Foundation invests in organizations that align with its mandate: supporting health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports in southern Alberta.

These programs and charities include:

• ROTARY/FLAMES HOUSE through the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation Rotary Flames House is southern Alberta’s first free-standing pediatric hospice.

• FLAMES YMCA GRADE 6 PROGRAM offers a 13-month membership to the YMCA, available to every grade 6 student in Calgary at no cost.

• KIDS CANCER CARE PEER PROGRAM is a research-based exercise program designed to help ease the long-term impact of cancer and its treatments on children. The Calgary Flames Foundation also contributed to the Kids Cancer Care Foundation’s Camp Kindle to help upgrade and enhance the camp for children and families impacted by cancer.

• WOODS HOMES provides mental health services to children, youth, and families in crisis. With a range of programs from emergency shelters to therapy, they support over 20,000 individuals annually. Funds will assist in upgrading and expanding programs and infrastructure at the Parkdale and Bowness campuses.

• PACEKIDS is a Calgary charity delivering early intervention and educational programs for children with special needs. Their family-centered approach includes therapy, preschool, and in-home services tailored to developmental goals. Funds support the new Pacekids school.

• FLAMES EVENSTRENGTH PROGRAM has been working to remove barriers to participation in hockey since 1998 by providing financial assistance for registration fees in partnership with KidSport Calgary and Hockey Calgary.

• CALGARY FLAMES SPORTS BANK helps kids and families access used sports equipment at no cost where a need exists in southern Alberta.

• FLAMES TRY HOCKEY PROGRAMS are aimed at reducing costs and enhancing accessibility for those new to hockey by providing a comprehensive introductory program.

• JR. FLAMES offers a combination of practice and gameplay to participants previously registered in introductory hockey programs. This is another important piece of the Calgary Flames Foundation support of the pathway to participation.

• FLAMES COMMUNITY HOUSE LEAGUE provides recreational participants with the opportunity to play organized hockey that is affordable, fun and safe with moderate time commitments allowing for participation in other social, academic or recreational activities. The Flames and Hockey Calgary League introduces players to the game in a fun and less intimidating environment.

• HOCKEY REACHING OUT SOCIETY offers both HEROS and SuperHEROS programs. HEROS utilizes hockey as a catalyst for at-risk youth and SuperHEROS is open to youth ages 7-17 with cognitive and physical challenges and is completely free.

• READING…GIVE IT A SHOT! in partnership with The Educational Partnership Foundation provides students Grade 1-6 the chance to earn Calgary Flames hockey cards for logging reading minutes.

• CALGARY FLAMES SCHOLARSHIPS provided to students at University of Calgary, Mount Royal University, SAIT, Lethbridge Polytechnic, University of Lethbridge, Medicine Hat College and Red Deer Polytechnic.

• POST-SECONDARY HOCKEY PROGRAMS provided to men’s and women’s hockey teams in southern Alberta, including University of Calgary, Mount Royal University, SAIT, Red Deer Polytechnic, Medicine Hat College and Olds College.

• THE APPLE SCHOOLS FOUNDATION in partnership with the Calgary Flames Foundation, has supported four schools in southern Alberta—two in Calgary and two in Medicine Hat. The program empowers school communities to make sustainable, measurable changes that support healthy living. Each school benefits from a health facilitator staff member.

• CLASSROOM CHAMPIONS empowers children to thrive academically, socially and emotionally. This is the second year the Calgary Flames Foundation will power CGY Champs presented by Desjardins Insurance, a complimentary CSEC program that nurtures leadership skills and promotes well-being among students in Kindergarten-Grade 8. The web platform features more than 140 videos from CSEC athletes on subject matter like goal setting, character building, and resilience.

• RENFREW EDUCATION SERVICES provides educational programs and services to children with severe disabilities. The Calgary Flames Foundation annual donation will help Renfrew to build a new, innovative junior and senior high school for youth with severe disabilities located in Bearspaw.

• PARKS FOUNDATION CALGARY and the Calgary Flames Foundation team up every year to help build pump tracks, and outdoor rinks in Calgary along with the creation of four Flames Rotary Sport Zones – four new recreation amenities in Calgary communities.

In addition to the above, the Calgary Flames Foundation’s CSEC Inclusion Program provides $500,000 per year to groups working to remove barriers to participation in sports for girls and women, the LGBTQ+, adapted sports, and BIPOC communities. The CSEC Inclusion Program has distributed over $2 million over the last four years.

Last season, the Calgary Flames Foundation donated over $6.6 million to programs and charities in southern Alberta. The mandate of the Calgary Flames Foundation is to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education and grassroots sports programs. Since the ownership group brought the team to Calgary in 1980, the Calgary Flames Foundation has invested over $70 million into the community.

For more information and for details on the above programs visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com