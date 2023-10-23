Flames Foundation Commits Another $1 Million To YMCA Grade 6 Program

The Flames Foundation has committed another $1million to YMCA Calgary for the Calgary Flames Grade 6 YMCA Membership, bringing the Flames Foundation’s total commitment to this program to $3.25 million. This has been an ongoing partnership and the 2023-24 school year marks their 10th year anniversary.

Over the last decade this partnership has helped over 32,000 grade 6 youth develop social skills, confidence and form positive relationships that help them ignite their potential. Research from the program found that 79% of grade 6 members identified that they were more physically active since joining the Calgary Flames Grade 6 YMCA Membership, increased confidence was the top ranked outcome area among Grade 6 survey respondents and 37% of surveyed membership alumni still do an activity or sport learned while in the program.

“The value of YMCA Calgary programs has been significant to me. From leadership development to volunteer opportunities, to forming friendships that have extended outside of the YMCA, the impact of the free Grade 6 membership has reached every part of my life.” says Cameron Norek, 2020 Grade 6 program graduate.

YMCA Calgary believes in creating safe and fun spaces where people can belong and removing barriers that might get in the way. The Calgary Flames Grade 6 YMCA Membership includes a combination of both structured and unstructured programming allowing youth to explore, challenge themselves and develop healthy habits and relationships.

“Each year we watch young people come to YMCA Calgary where they get to try new activities, form special friendships, and build healthy habits,” said Shannon Doram, President & CEO at YMCA Calgary. "We are grateful to the Flames Foundation for their long-term commitment to generously investing in the wellbeing of Calgary youth."

In the 2022-23 school year, 5,320 students participated in the Calgary Flames Grade 6 YMCA Membership, over 20% from the previous school year. YMCA Calgary expects to see continuous growth in the program and the renewal of this partnership will make it possible.

“The Calgary Flames Grade 6 YMCA Membership not only provides a 13-month opportunity for grade 6 students to gain access to world class recreation facilities in Calgary at no-cost, students are also acquiring life-long skills through the sports, activities and programs offered at all Calgary YMCAs,” says Candice Goudie, executive director of the Flames Foundation. “Friends are made here, new habits are formed, interest in different activities is formulated and all at a critical age for youth.”

The complimentary, 13-month membership includes access to all locations, city-wide tournaments and events, and the chance to participate in monthly Flames Friday activities. All that is required to sign-up is proof of age and a visit to the nearest YMCA location for students in Calgary. For more information visit https://www.ymcacalgary.org/calgary-flames-grade-6-ymca-membership

About YMCA Calgary

Since 1902, YMCA Calgary has been committed to serving our community. From building social connections, increasing physical activity, and improving health outcomes, we have been an organization Calgarians can count on. As a longstanding partner of the City of Calgary, YMCA Calgary operates six city-owned health and wellness facilities, six licensed child development centres, two outdoor camp sites and dozens of community program sites across the city. Our breadth of programs play an important role within the fabric of our city, leading to a healthier, more vibrant community. https://www.ymcacalgary.org/

About Calgary Flames Foundation

The Calgary Flames Foundation strives to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education, and grassroots sports. The Foundation has been helping kids play and prosper since 1983 and with help from fans and donors has donated over $60 million to southern Alberta charities since inception. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com