Flames Foundation Announces Distribution Of Over $2 Million To Charities

The Calgary Flames Foundation is thrilled to announce the distribution of over $2 million to southern Alberta charities in support of annual Calgary Flames Foundation programs and partnerships, aimed at helping kids play and prosper. Funds are directed to charities and organizations in Calgary and southern Alberta that are supported by the Calgary Flames Foundation every year. These programs fulfill the Calgary Flames Foundation’s mandate by promoting health and wellness, education and grassroots sports programing.

These programs and charities include:

• ROTARY/FLAMES HOUSE through the Alberta Children’s Hospital Foundation is southern Alberta’s first free-standing pediatric hospice.

• FLAMES YMCA GRADE 6 PROGRAM offers a 13-month membership to the YMCA, available to every grade 6 student in Calgary at no cost.

• KIDS CANCER CARE PEER PROGRAM is a research-based exercise program designed to help ease the long-term impact of cancer and it’s treatments on children. This year the Calgary Flames Foundation also donated $100,000 to the Kids Cancer Care Foundation’s Camp Kindle to help upgrade and enhance the camp for kids and families impacted by cancer.

• FLAMES EVENSTRENGTH PROGRAM has been working to remove barriers to participation in hockey since 1998 by providing financial assistance for registration fees in partnership with KidSport Calgary and Hockey Calgary.

• CALGARY FLAMES SPORTS BANK helps kids and families access used sports equipment at no cost where a need exists in southern Alberta.

• FLAMES TRY HOCKEY PROGRAMS are aimed at reducing costs and enhancing accessibility for those new to hockey by providing a comprehensive introductory program.

• JR. FLAMES offers a combination of practice and gameplay to participants previously registered in introductory hockey programs. This is another important piece of the Calgary Flames Foundation support of the pathway to participation.

• FLAMES COMMUNITY HOUSE LEAGUE provides recreational players the opportunity to play organized hockey that is affordable, fun and safe with moderate time commitments allowing for participation in other social, academic or recreational activities. It also provides players with limited skills and knowledge an introduction to the game in a less intimidating format.

• HOCKEY REACHING OUT SOCIETY offers both HEROS and SuperHEROS programs. HEROS utilizes hockey as a catalyst for at-risk youth and SuperHEROS is open to youth ages 7-17 with cognitive and physical challenges and like all HEROS programs, is completely free.

• READING…GIVE IT A SHOT! in partnership with The Educational Partnership Foundation provides students Grade 1-6 the chance to earn Calgary Flames hockey cards for logging reading minutes.

• CALGARY FLAMES SCHOLARSHIPS provided to students at University of Calgary, Mounty Royal University, SAIT, Lethbridge Polytechnic, University of Lethbridge, Medicine Hat College and Red Deer Polytechnic.

• POST-SECONDARY HOCKEY PROGRAMS provided to Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams in southern Alberta, including University of Calgary, Mount Royal University, SAIT, Red Deer Polytechnic, Medicine Hat College and Olds College.

• THE APPLE SCHOOLS FOUNDATION in partnership with the Calgary Flames Foundation, has expanded reach to four schools in southern Alberta, including two schools in Medicine Hat and two schools in Calgary, thanks to the Calgary Flames. This program is used to inspire and empower school communities to lead, choose, and be healthy by recommending and supporting measurable and sustainable changes.

• CLASSROOM CHAMPIONS empowers children to thrive academically, socially and emotionally. This year the Calgary Flames Foundation will introduce CGY Champs, a complimentary CSEC program that nurtures leadership skills and promotes well-being among students in Kindergarten-Grade 8.

• VARIETY – THE CHILDRENS CHARITY offers Volt Hockey, a program that allows participants with more complex needs, particularly those with limited upper mobility, the opportunity to play a unique adaptation of hockey.

• RENFREW EDUCATION SERVICES provides educational programs and services to children with severe disabilities. The Calgary Flames Foundation annual donation will help Renfrew to build a new, and innovative junior and senior high school for youth with severe disabilities located in Bearspaw.

• PARKS FOUNDATION CALGARY and the Calgary Flames Foundation team up every year to help build accessible playgrounds, bicycle pump tracks, and outdoor rinks in Calgary.

The Calgary Flames Foundation is proud to work with charities and organizations in our community to create impactful programming that serves the mandate of the Calgary Flames Foundation. In addition to the above, the Calgary Flames Foundation’s CSEC Inclusion Program provides $500,000 per year to groups working to removebarriers to participation in sports for girls and women, the LGBTQ+, adapted sports, and BIPOC communities. Last season, the Calgary Flames Foundation donated over $4.5 million to programs and charities in southern Alberta.

The mandate of the Calgary Flames Foundation is to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education and grassroots sports programs. Since the ownership group brought the team to Calgary in 1980, the Calgary Flames Foundation has invested over $65 million into the community.

For more information and for details on the above programs visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com