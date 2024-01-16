“We’re a one-game team right now.”

That from Flames head coach Ryan Huska, as his group prepares to entertain the Coyotes to kick off a six-game homestand tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

For the team, it’s all about living in the moment, while also realizing the upcoming stretch of games presents a real opportunity to build on a three-game winning streak, and 5-2-0 record since the calendar flipped to 2024.

There’s a purpose to the short-term line of thinking, though.

Huska’s group can live in the moment, focus on the now, without diverting time and attention to how each individual result can impact the long-term future.

“The focus is solely on Arizona, I think that’s it,” Huska said following Tuesday’s morning skate. “We want to find consistency in the game, and make sure from shift to shift, face-off to face-off, however you want to put it, we’re ready for it, and that’s the biggest thing for us.

“We have to set the pace of the game tonight, we have to set the style of the way the game’s going to be played tonight, so it’s important that our guys do a good job of preparing over the afternoon, and then focusing when they’re here.”

Connor Zary touched on how the upcoming stretch of games is fairly regimented, with Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday home fixtures slated for each of the next two weeks.

But he agreed with Huska, in suggesting the key to sustained success for the club is to stay in the present tense.

“I think for us, it’s going to be huge to just try and take it one game at a time, not really look at the big picture,” Zary said. “Six games, ‘cause that can kind of get daunting, especially when everything’s at home, you don’t really have anything to break it up.

“I think just one day, one skate at a time is how we look at it, and go from there.”

That one day, or in this case evening, could provide the Flames something they haven’t enjoyed all season long: a four-game winning streak.

Defenceman Noah Hanifin holds a +12 rating over his last eight games, and notched an assist in last Thursday’s 6-2 win at Mullett Arena.

For him, the team’s recent run is a reflection of how the group has come together.

“I think what’s more important is just the way you’re playing, and I think we’ve been playing really good hockey and I think just getting points is a good addition to that,” Hanifin said. “Coming home, for this long homestand before the break, to get off on the right foot tonight would be huge for us.”

There’s also the small detail of the NHL standings.

Calgary opens the day one point up on Arizona, and two points behind Edmonton (who visits the 'Dome this coming Saturday night) for that final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

But Huska and company aren’t daring to look that far ahead.

“It’s the day that’s right in front of us, and today it’s Arizona.”