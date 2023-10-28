News Feed

Markstrom's drive stands out ahead of Heritage Classic

FlamesTV Podcast - Teeing Up The Heritage Classic With Dillon Dube

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

Say What - 'We've Got To Grab A Hold of This Now and End It'

FlamesTV Podcast - 'You've Got to Earn It'

Flames fall to Blues

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues - 26.10.23

By the Numbers - NHL Heritage Classic

Say What - 'Getting Lots of Opportunities'

Solovyov earns NHL call-up ahead of Blues clash

'It's A Big Day For My Family'
Flames Recall Ilya Solovyov

5 Things - Flames vs. Blues 26.10.23

Jeremie Poirier To Undergo Surgery

Say What - 'Their Powerplay Was Better Than Ours'

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Drop 3-1 Decision

Flames Fall to Rangers

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Rangers

Flames preach teamwork ahead of Tuesday test versus Rangers

'Go Out There And Play'

Flames Fan Party Set For Sunday

The Original 16 Flames Fan Party takes place Sunday in Edmonton

2023_HC_PREGAME_PARTY_social_2x1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Original 16 Flames Fan Party will be taking place on Sunday, Oct. 29 at MKT Bar + Fare (801 Gateway Blvd). Flames fans are invited to stop by ahead of the Heritage Classic - there will be prize giveaways throughout the day, drink specials, and appearances from Flames alumni!

The 2023 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic starts at 5:00 p.m. MT on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium. Sportsnet will carry the national television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 will provide radio coverage from Edmonton.

Keep an eye on CalgaryFlames.com, the Flames' app, and social media channels for behind-the-scenes coverage from Edmonton all weekend.