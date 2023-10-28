Flames Fan Party Set For Sunday

The Original 16 Flames Fan Party will be taking place on Sunday, Oct. 29 at MKT Bar + Fare (801 Gateway Blvd). Flames fans are invited to stop by ahead of the Heritage Classic - there will be prize giveaways throughout the day, drink specials, and appearances from Flames alumni!

The 2023 Tim Hortons Heritage Classic starts at 5:00 p.m. MT on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium. Sportsnet will carry the national television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 will provide radio coverage from Edmonton.

Keep an eye on CalgaryFlames.com, the Flames' app, and social media channels for behind-the-scenes coverage from Edmonton all weekend.