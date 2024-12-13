Flames Fall To Lightning

With 1:20 left in the opening stanza, Nikita Kucherov stole the puck and skated in on a breakaway, snapping it under Vladar’s blocker to tie things up.
The Lightning came out with a hard push in the second, Vladar making stops on Geekie and Hagel and then Nick Paul rifling one off the post.
Jake Guentzel scored at 6:25 off a rush, using a few players as a screen and putting it under Vladar’s glove.
Tampa Bay then went to the powerplay and Calgary product Brayden Point one-timed a feed in the slot at 7:55.
They would add another powerplay marker when Anthony Cirelli found a loose puck on the backdoor to score at 11:05 with one second left in the advantage.
Kadri scored a goal-of-the-year candidate at 12:14, when J.J. Moser blew a wheel in his zone and lost the puck, Kadri jumping over him, pirouetting to one knee, then standing up and firing the puck home.