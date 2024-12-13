Flames Fall To Lightning

The visiting Tampa Bay Lightning scored four third-period goals to pull away en route to a 8-3 victory over the Flames Thursday night.

Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Connor Zary scored for Calgary, who suffered a rare home loss dropping their record at the Scotiabank Saddledome to 10-4-1 this season.

Dan Vladar got the start in net finishing with 18 saves.

The Lightning went 3-for-3 on the powerplay in the outing.