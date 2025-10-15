Flames Fall To Golden Knights

Hill took a shot off the head from Matt Coronato in the first, losing his mask before making a stop on a Rasmus Andersson blast, slidding out of his crease and staying down for some time before playing out the period.

Schmid 12 stops in the middle stanza after coming in.

He had a big save on Connor Zary on a 2-on-1, the Flames forward holding it and snapping it looking for farside under Schmid’s arm. He also denied Coleman, who took a nifty feed from Backlund.

Then with less than 20 seconds to go in the period, he robbed Nazem Kadri’s one-timer from the slot.

As the last few ticks wound down, Andersson had a great look but put the puck off the side of net as time expired.

The only goal of the period, though, came from Vegas after a turnover in the Flames zone at exactly the midway point of the second, Wolf stopping Jack Eichel’s initial shot on a 2-on-1 rush but the Golden Knights forward poking in his rebound behind the Flames netminder.

Wolf made 11 saves in the frame, including four on Vegas’ second powerplay of the game when he stood tall.

Yegor Sharangovich was denied with a backhand out front early in the third with two Golden Knights on him, before Wolf made a stellar save on Mark Stone who tried to wrap the puck around his pad on the doorstep.