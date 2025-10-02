Flames Fall To Canucks

Farabee scores in 8-1 defeat

251001_CGYvsVAN
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

The Canucks scored four times in the first period en route to an 8-1 win over the Flames in preseason action Wednesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Joel Farabee counted the lone Calgary marker in the second period.

Brock Boeser opened the scoring 6:59 into the opening frame, converting on a breakaway after a long-range feed from Quinn Hughes.

The visitors extended their lead with a trio of goals over a 1:18 span late in period one; Elias Pettersson and Tyler Myers made it 3-0 Vancouver before Derek Forbort added a short-handed tally at 16:57.

The Flames got on the board right away to start period two. Yegor Sharangovich pushed the puck toward the goal from the left circle and - as he was being shoved to the ground - Farabee chopped the rebound over Canucks netminder Kevin Lankinen for his second goal of the exhibition campaign.

Farabee scores 30 seconds into second period

Max Sasson and Aatu Raty added second-period markers for the Canucks, who took a 6-1 lead into the break.

Hughes added a seventh for Vancouver 8:26 into the third period, converting on an odd-man setup from Boeser.

Sasson rounded out the scoring with a short-handed tally in the final minute.

Ivan Prosvetov got the start in goal for Calgary and made 14 saves, his best coming off a Drew O'Connor breakaway early in the first period.

Logan Cooley played the final 28-and-a-half minutes of the contest and made four stops, notably stoning Pettersson on a second-period penalty shot.

20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0006_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0014_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0017_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0019_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0039_GT
+17 20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0043_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0046_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0048_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0049_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0052_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0057_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0060_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0074_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0088_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0090_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0093_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0099_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0112_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0113_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0123_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0124_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0125_GT
20251001_CGY_vs_VAN_FLA0141_GT

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Canucks 01.10.25

Photos by Gerry Thomas

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Joel Farabee - Nazem Kadri - Yegor Sharangovich

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Matvei Gridin - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Connor Zary - Rory Kerins - Martin Pospisil

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Zayne Parekh - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Ivan Prosvetov

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

Coming soon.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 30, VAN 26

Powerplay: CGY 0-6, VAN 2-4

Faceoffs: CGY 50%, VAN 50%

Hits: CGY 19, VAN 14

Blocked shots: CGY 19, VAN 16

Up Next:

The preseason wraps up Friday night, when the Winnipeg Jets pay a visit to the Scotiabank Saddledome at 7 p.m. MT. CLICK FOR TICKETS

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks - 01.10.25

Training Camp Notebook - 01.10.25

Preseason Preview - Flames vs. Canucks

The Chase Returns For Season 2

'That's A Sneaky Release'

Flames Reduce Training Camp Roster

Marvelous Matvei!

Training Camp Notebook - 29.09.25

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 29.09.25

Flames @ Kraken Preseason Roster

Preseason Preview - Flames @ Kraken

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.25

Flames @ Jets Preseason Roster

Preseason Preview - Flames @ Jets

Flames Trim Training Camp Roster

'Such A Good Boy'

Flames Fall In Abbotsford

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks - 24.09.25