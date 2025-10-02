Flames Fall To Canucks

The Canucks scored four times in the first period en route to an 8-1 win over the Flames in preseason action Wednesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Joel Farabee counted the lone Calgary marker in the second period.

Brock Boeser opened the scoring 6:59 into the opening frame, converting on a breakaway after a long-range feed from Quinn Hughes.

The visitors extended their lead with a trio of goals over a 1:18 span late in period one; Elias Pettersson and Tyler Myers made it 3-0 Vancouver before Derek Forbort added a short-handed tally at 16:57.

The Flames got on the board right away to start period two. Yegor Sharangovich pushed the puck toward the goal from the left circle and - as he was being shoved to the ground - Farabee chopped the rebound over Canucks netminder Kevin Lankinen for his second goal of the exhibition campaign.