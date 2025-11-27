Flames Fall In Tampa

Flames suffer 5-1 defeat to the Lightning

By Chris Wahl
TAMPA — The Flames saw their three-game winning streak draw to a close Wednesday, falling 5-1 to the Lightning at Benchmark International Arena.

Joel Farabee had the lone Flames marker, scoring his sixth goal of the season short-handed in the third period.

Tampa Bay scored twice before the game was 90 seconds old, breaking the ice on a marker by Brandon Hagel before Charle-Edouard D'Astous extended the advantage at 1:26.

Zemgus Girgensons made it 3-0 at the 5:52 mark when his shot from the left wing caromed in off a stick, prompting Devin Cooley to come on in relief of starting netminder Dustin Wolf.

Declan Carlile added a fourth for Tampa Bay, who took a 4-0 lead into the intermission.

Cooley was strong between the pipes from then on; his second-period stops included a sliding robbery of an Oliver Bjorkstand one-timer near the midway mark, then a tumbling series of arm saves off Nick Paul on a Lightning powerplay about five minutes later.

Farabee got one back for Calgary, snapping a puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy off the rush 1:04 into period three, marking his fourth goal in as many contests.

Nikita Kucherov rounded out the scoring, cashing in on a 2-on-1 with just over five minutes left on the clock.

John Beecher finished the evening with an assist for Calgary, his first point as a Flame.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - John Beecher - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"Not the start we were looking for"

"We weren’t as good as we can be"

"It’s tough to recover from that"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 33, TBL 23

Powerplay: CGY 0-5, TBL 0-4

Faceoffs: CGY 45.1%, TBL 54.9%

Hits: CGY 25, TBL 13

Blocked shots: CGY 18, TBL14

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 23, TBL 22

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 16, TBL 8

Up Next:

The road trip continues Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. MT versus the Florida Panthers, then continues Sunday at 3 p.m. MT at Carolina before winding up in Nashville Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. MT.

