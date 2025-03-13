Flames Fall 4-3 In Shootout

Two Canadian division rivals battling it out for a playoff spot.

A lot was on the line Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome when the Flames hosted the Canucks, leading by a single point in the standings for the second postseason wildcard spot.

Calgary led 3-2 heading into the final frame but the Canucks would score to force some additional action, prevailing 4-3 in a shootout.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the one-on-one battle, but Conor Garland – Vancouver’s fourth shooter - would win it beating Dustin Wolf, who finished the night with 28 saves.

The Calgary netminder and Calder candidate was stellar in the third period - when Vancouver outshot Calgary 17-4 - and also in overtime.

Huberdeau, meanwhile, scored a pair in regulation, while Nazem Kadri also tallied.

Flames captain Mikael Backlund left in the first period and didn’t return.