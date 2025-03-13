Say What - 'Unfolded In The Third'

What was said after Wednesday's shootout setback

250312_SayWhat-post
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Nazem Kadri on the shootout setback:

"This is the modern-day NHL, no lead is really safe. I think every team is capable of a comeback. It’s unfortunate to let it slide, but we’ll take the point."

On takeaways from the 4-3 shootout loss:

"I think we started the game well. It was scrappy, back and forth, just like we predicted. A couple of gutsy teams just going at it. Fun to be a part of. The win is all that matters, and unfortunately we weren’t able to get that tonight."

On what the team misses when Mikael Backlund isn't playing:

"He’s that security blanket, Swiss Army knife, can do a little bit of everything. Obviously, if Backs can’t go, something was clearly bothering him, not sure what it was. It probably hurt him not to finish the game."

"This is the modern-day NHL, no lead is really safe"

MacKenzie Weegar on the loss:

"Just unfolded in the third period, I thought. First two periods were solid. We were physical, in their face. Both teams were working hard, thought we were the better team in the first two periods. Then for whatever reason, I thought in the third period, we kinda laid off the gas a bit. Gave them more puck possession, weren’t killing plays as quick in the D zone. Ultimately, when a team is pushing like that, they’re going to find their opportunities."

On the need to keep up intensity in third periods:

"You want to lock it down. I understand guys aren’t going to take risks as much, jump up and maybe at the blue lines, you’re dumping it in a bit more. But if we’re going to play like that, we’ve got to lock it in, in the D zone, play physical, and kill it quick, make sure it gets out of the zone. But even so, our forecheck, that’s a big part of our identity. I get it, we want to roll the lines, and we want to stay fresh and stuff, but we’ve got to keep the puck a bit too, keep them on their heels, and get that next one to close it out."

On positive takeaways and more big games ahead:

"That’s the energy we need, the first two periods. We need everybody going, every single night. It’s only going to get harder here, we’ve got another big test here on Friday, then we go on a big road trip. Forget about that, put that one past us. You’ve got to keep going, here. You’ve got to keep the train on the tracks. We need everybody going, keep that same energy, same positivity. We need a big two points here on Friday."

"Just unfolded in the third period, I thought"

Jonathan Huberdeau on his second goal that got lost in the net:

"It was a good goal, but at the end of the day, we didn’t get the two points. It sucks."

On whether the loss to Vancouver was an opportunity lost:

"Yeah, for sure. I think getting that lead going into the third, we’re used to that. Just had to kinda shut them down - especially on a back-to-back. It sucks. Yeah, we got a point, but against these guys, you’ve got to get two points."

On takeaways and moving on to Friday's contest against Colorado:

"We’re always going to stick together, that’s what we do best. I think we can be a little faster. At the end of the day, we lost in a shootout, so I think we had the lead, we’re in a good position. It’s just an unfortunate bounce on his stick on the third goal. That’s what happened."

"We didn’t get the two points. It sucks"

Ryan Huska on Mikael Backlund's status:

"All I know is, it’s an upper-body thing. So that’s all the info I have right now."

On the shootout setback against Vancouver:

"I thought the first two periods were much like we played against Montreal, and I thought the third period was similar, as well. So we got away from the game in the third period again."

On moving forward and making the most of future opportunities:

"When you don’t win a game, it’s always opportunity missed. Lots was made of this game for sure, because it’s Vancouver and the positions we were both in, in the standings. Again, after tonight, we have 18 ‘must-wins,’ and that’s the way we’re going to continue to approach it."

"When you don’t win a game, it’s always opportunity missed"

