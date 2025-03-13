Say What - 'Unfolded In The Third'

MacKenzie Weegar on the loss:

"Just unfolded in the third period, I thought. First two periods were solid. We were physical, in their face. Both teams were working hard, thought we were the better team in the first two periods. Then for whatever reason, I thought in the third period, we kinda laid off the gas a bit. Gave them more puck possession, weren’t killing plays as quick in the D zone. Ultimately, when a team is pushing like that, they’re going to find their opportunities."

On the need to keep up intensity in third periods:

"You want to lock it down. I understand guys aren’t going to take risks as much, jump up and maybe at the blue lines, you’re dumping it in a bit more. But if we’re going to play like that, we’ve got to lock it in, in the D zone, play physical, and kill it quick, make sure it gets out of the zone. But even so, our forecheck, that’s a big part of our identity. I get it, we want to roll the lines, and we want to stay fresh and stuff, but we’ve got to keep the puck a bit too, keep them on their heels, and get that next one to close it out."

On positive takeaways and more big games ahead:

"That’s the energy we need, the first two periods. We need everybody going, every single night. It’s only going to get harder here, we’ve got another big test here on Friday, then we go on a big road trip. Forget about that, put that one past us. You’ve got to keep going, here. You’ve got to keep the train on the tracks. We need everybody going, keep that same energy, same positivity. We need a big two points here on Friday."