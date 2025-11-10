Flames Fall 2-0 To Wild

Neither side tickled the twine in the opening 20 minutes, but the Flames’ fourth line came close on a couple of opportunities. Ryan Lomberg tipped a point shot on goal that forced a right toe save out of Wallstedt, then with just under five minutes to play, Adam Klapka ripped a shot off the pipe from the high slot after assertively carrying the puck down the middle of the ice.

Devin Cooley made eight stops in the opening stanza, his best an around-the-world glove snag off a Jonas Brodin point shot after the Wild elected not to shoot on a Ryan Hartman breakaway moments prior.

Boldy opened the scoring at the 13:47 mark of the middle period, sneaking past a defender on the left wing, then slipping the puck through Cooley’s legs for his eighth goal of the season.

Wallstedt stood tall when his team needed him most, however. His first stop of the night came off a hard net-drive from Kevin Bahl, the big Calgary d-man barreled into the crease for good measure.

He stoned Jonathan Huberdeau on a second-period breakaway with a right pad stop, then denied Nazem Kadri - with his mask, no less - on a third-period powerplay when Kadri tried a between-the-legs trick shot from just outside the blue paint.

Kirill Kaprizov salted the game away with an empty-netter in the final minute.