Flames Fall 2-0 To Wild

Calgary suffers defeat in Minnesota

By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

SAINT PAUL — Matt Boldy's second-period tally stood up as the winner, and Jesper Wallstedt made 35 saves in goal as the Wild blanked the Flames 2-0 Sunday at Grand Casino Arena.

Calgary outshot their opponents 36-19 on the evening - 11 of those shots came from the duo of Matt Coronato and MacKenzie Weegar - but Minnesota frustrated their guests in the first outing on this two-game, Central Division road trip.

Watch all the big plays from Sunday's tilt in Minnesota

Neither side tickled the twine in the opening 20 minutes, but the Flames’ fourth line came close on a couple of opportunities. Ryan Lomberg tipped a point shot on goal that forced a right toe save out of Wallstedt, then with just under five minutes to play, Adam Klapka ripped a shot off the pipe from the high slot after assertively carrying the puck down the middle of the ice.

Devin Cooley made eight stops in the opening stanza, his best an around-the-world glove snag off a Jonas Brodin point shot after the Wild elected not to shoot on a Ryan Hartman breakaway moments prior.

Boldy opened the scoring at the 13:47 mark of the middle period, sneaking past a defender on the left wing, then slipping the puck through Cooley’s legs for his eighth goal of the season.

Wallstedt stood tall when his team needed him most, however. His first stop of the night came off a hard net-drive from Kevin Bahl, the big Calgary d-man barreled into the crease for good measure.

He stoned Jonathan Huberdeau on a second-period breakaway with a right pad stop, then denied Nazem Kadri - with his mask, no less - on a third-period powerplay when Kadri tried a between-the-legs trick shot from just outside the blue paint.

Kirill Kaprizov salted the game away with an empty-netter in the final minute.

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Wild 09.11.25

Warmup pics by Alex Medina. Game pics from Getty Images

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDERS

Devin Cooley - starter

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

"I liked a lot of our game tonight"

"We've got to keep that effort and attitude"

"Cooley stood on his head"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 36, MIN 19

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, MIN 0-4

Faceoffs: CGY 57.4%, MIN 42.6%

Hits: CGY 15, MIN 13

Blocked shots: CGY 13, MIN 21

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 22, MIN 15

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 7, MIN 8

Up Next:

The Flames wrap up this mini two-game swing in St. Louis Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. MT, before returning home to play host to Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks Thursday evening at 7 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

