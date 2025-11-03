Fly, Fly Away!

PHILADELPHIA — It's almost fitting that in Philadelphia, the Flames put forth a Gritty effort.

Jonathan Huberdeau lit the lamp twice, Calgary limited the home side to 18 shots, and the Flames wrapped up their four-game trip with a gutsy 2-1 win over the Flyers.

MacKenzie Weegar set up the game-winner, but did yeoman's work at the other end of the rink, throwing five hits and blocking a quartet of shots, while Dustin Wolf turned aside 17 shots to get the victory between the pipes.

"I thought we had some good performances from some people we needed to have good performances from," Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska said after the game. "MacKenzie Weegar and Joel Hanley tonight were excellent for us. Huby scored two big goals.

"That's what we needed."

"I thought guys were committed to playing the right way," Weegar added. "That's our standard here. That's Flames hockey.

"Hopefully guys can realize that now ... see some great clips of what they did well tonight. I thought it was an overall great game from everybody, top to bottom."