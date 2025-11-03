Fly, Fly Away!

Huberdeau cashes in twice in 2-1 Flames win

winnerFlyers
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

PHILADELPHIA — It's almost fitting that in Philadelphia, the Flames put forth a Gritty effort.

Jonathan Huberdeau lit the lamp twice, Calgary limited the home side to 18 shots, and the Flames wrapped up their four-game trip with a gutsy 2-1 win over the Flyers.

MacKenzie Weegar set up the game-winner, but did yeoman's work at the other end of the rink, throwing five hits and blocking a quartet of shots, while Dustin Wolf turned aside 17 shots to get the victory between the pipes.

"I thought we had some good performances from some people we needed to have good performances from," Flames Head Coach Ryan Huska said after the game. "MacKenzie Weegar and Joel Hanley tonight were excellent for us. Huby scored two big goals.

"That's what we needed."

"I thought guys were committed to playing the right way," Weegar added. "That's our standard here. That's Flames hockey.

"Hopefully guys can realize that now ... see some great clips of what they did well tonight. I thought it was an overall great game from everybody, top to bottom."

See all the highlights from Flames' 2-1 win Sunday

The first period went by without a goal, but the Flames outshot the Flyers 10-3 and came close on a broken play just past the midway mark of the frame. Philadelphia’s Noah Juulsen blew a tire tracking back with the puck in his own zone, which prompted Blake Coleman to pounce, knifing the disc on goal, but Flyers netminder Aleksei Kolosov got down just in time to cover the low half of the net.

Huberdeau cashed in 2:15 into the second. First, Wolf made a quick right pad save off a point shot, steering the rebound into the corner. The Flames turned it back up ice and Huberdeau, from the top of the left circle, snapped a puck through traffic and past Kolosov for his second goal of the weekend.

Huberdeau opens the scoring in Philadelphia

Nazem Kadri - playing in his 999th career NHL contest - hit the post with a hard snapshot later in the period, as Calgary held a 17-9 edge in shots through 40 minutes.

Weegar put his stamp on the contest in the third period, first with a heroic shift in the defensive zone. First, he took a Travis Konecny shot up high, then a point shot from Travis Sanheim before sliding in front of Wolf to deny Sean Couturier in the slot.

A minute later, he factored in offensively. Off a won face-off, Weegar put the puck to the net, with Huberdeau standing in front ready to deflect home his second goal of the contest.

Huby scores second of game to give Flames 2-0 lead in third

Travis Konecny got one back for Philadelphia with just under six minutes to play, but that's as close as the Flames would let the Flyers comeback advance.

Calgary posted its third straight victory in the all-time series, and have now won 10 of their last 13 games against Philadelphia dating back to the 2018-19 campaign.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Joel Farabee - Nazem Kadri - Connor Zary

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Yegor Sharangovich - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Brayden Pachal - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf - starter

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

Coming soon.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 21, PHI 18

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, PHI 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 52.6%, PHI 47.4%

Hits: CGY 25, PHI 21

Blocked shots: CGY 18, PHI 17

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 11, PHI 15

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 3, PHI 6

Up Next:

The Flames return home for their next two games, beginning on Wednesday night when they play host to the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

