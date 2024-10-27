Flames End Homestand With Setback To Jets

But the lead was short-lived.

Nikolaj Ehlers replied a minute and a half later on a Winnipeg powerplay, then Kyle Connor put the Jets in front 2:23 from the break on a short-handed rush.

Momentum shifted in favour of the homeside in the middle frame.

Calgary outshot Winnipeg 12-4 in the period, coming close to tying the game on a couple of occasions including on a golden Anthony Mantha chance with about seven minutes left. The forward was sent in on goal alone after a buttery saucer pass from Kadri, but the puck rolled off the toe of his stick as he tried to stretch it around Comrie’s right pad.

But patience paid off with 2:32 to go in the period, and again, the Flames used their trigonometry skills to their advantage.

From the right corner, Andersson sent a puck goalward, and lo and behold it clanked off Comrie’s mask and into the back of the net, prompting another staredown celebration toward an unsuspecting Jets fan in the front row.