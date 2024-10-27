Flames End Homestand With Setback To Jets

A late third-period goal from Cole Perfetti proved decisive, as the Flames fell 5-3 to the Winnipeg Jets Saturday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Mikael Backlund, Rasmus Andersson and Nazem Kadri all collected goals for the homeside in the see-saw affair, but the Jets used a pair of powerplay goals to their advantage as Calgary concluded a three-game homestand.
It took only 28 seconds for the locals to solve Jets goalie Eric Comrie. After a goalmouth scramble, the puck came back to defenceman Kevin Bahl in the left circle. He zipped a pass down low to Backlund, who then pulled out his protractor and rifled the puck into the net from an extremely sharp angle.