Flames Drop 3-2 Decision To Jets

Flames suffer 3-2 defeat in preseason finale

241004_CGYvsWPG
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

Kyle Connor's late third-period goal proved decisive as the Winnipeg Jets withstood a furious Flames rally to claim a 3-2 win Friday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary, who erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period in their final preseason tuneup of the fall.

The visitors held a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes, going in front on a backhand effort from Nino Niederreiter with 5:11 left on the clock.

Calgary’s best chance of the opening frame came in the early stages. Nazem Kadri intercepted a breakout pass in neutral ice, strode into the Winnipeg zone and unleashed a wrist shot from the high slot that beat goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, but clanked off the right post.

Shots on goal were 7-7 in period one.

The Jets went ahead 2-0 with 4:01 to play in period two, thanks to a Colin Miller point shot.

The middle frame was low-event hockey, with both sides combining for 12 shots on goal. The best chance for the locals came on an early Flames powerplay, when Connor Zary toe-dragged around a defender and let go a snapshot from the left circle that was parried aside by Hellebuyck.

But in period three, the home team came to life.

And they remembered to tip their server.

Huberdeau got the locals on the board 1:04 into the period, deflecting Daniil Miromanov’s point shot past Hellebuyck to cut the deficit in half.

Huberdeau tips Miromanov's point shot for the PPG

Just over three minutes later, Backlund pulled off a similar feat, knocking Kevin Bahl’s shot from the left wall out of mid-air past the Winnipeg keeper to level things up before the period was five minutes old.

The captain gets a piece of the Bahl shot to knot things up

Calgary kept pressuring, firing 21 shots on Hellebuyck in the frame - and 34 overall.

But the Jets got the last laugh, as Connor outwaited Vladar and tucked the puck around his right pad for the decider with 3:09 to play.

Shots on goal were 34-17 in favour of the Flames.

Calgary finished 0-5 on the powerplay, while Winnipeg was 0-2.

Rasmus Andersson led all players with seven shots on goal, while MacKenzie Weegar led all Flames skaters with 20:33 of ice-time.

Calgary completed its eight-game preseason schedule with a 5-2-1 record.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Yegor Sharangovich - Nazem Kadri - Andrei Kuzmenko

Jonathan Huberdeau - Martin Pospisil - Anthony Mantha

Connor Zary - Mikael Backlund - Sam Honzek

Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Adam Klapka

Defence

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

Goaltenders

Dan Vladar (starter)

Dustin Wolf

They Said It:

Coming Soon.

Up Next:

The Flames begin the regular season on the road, with the opener set for Wednesday at 8 P.M MT in Vancouver. Calgary's home opener is slated for Oct. 12 when the Philadelphia Flyers pay a visit to the Scotiabank Saddledome. TICKETS

JB9A4309 copy
JB9A4122 copy
JB9A4161 copy
JB9A4147 copy
JB9A4225 copy
JB9A4222 copy
JB9A4216 copy
JB9A4228 copy
JB9A4186 copy
JB9A4178 copy
JB9A4177 copy
JB9A4183 copy
JB9A4234 copy
JB9A4233 copy
JB9A4214 copy
JB9A4223 copy
JB9A4207 copy
JB9A4288 copy
JB9A4291 copy
JB9A4248 copy
JB9A4245 copy
JB9A4266 copy
JB9A4296 copy
JB9A4286 copy
JB9A4270 copy
JB9A4258 copy
JB9A4247 copy
JB9A4318 copy
JB9A4319 copy
JB9A4322 copy
JB9A4330 copy
JB9A4367 copy
JB9A4370 copy
/

Photo Gallery - Flames vs. Jets 04.10.24

Photos by Gerry Thomas

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

Flames Reduce Training Camp Roster

'Re-Establish Myself'

Flames vs. Jets Roster

Flames Sign Tyson Barrie

Practice Notebook - 03.10.24

Flames Trim Training Camp Roster

Flames Fall 5-2 To Jets

Projected Lineup - Flames at Jets

'Find Ways To Contribute'

Flames At Jets Roster

Flames Reduce Training Camp Roster

'A Lot Of Big Decisions'

Kad-illac Ranch

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

'Catching Up'

Flames vs. Kraken Roster

Flames Sign Andrew Basha