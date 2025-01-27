Flames Defeated By Jets

Flames fall 5-2 in Winnipeg

By Chris Wahl
Try as they might, the Flames couldn't contain the Jets' top guns.

Kyle Connor, Gabe Vilardi and Mark Scheifele combined for four goals, as Winnipeg forced Calgary to settle for a weekend split, by taking a 5-2 decision Sunday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

MacKenzie Weegar and Nazem Kadri replied for the Flames, who saw their three-game win streak draw to a close.

Winnipeg struck first, just after the game turned five minutes old thanks to a nifty solo effort from Connor.

The Jets forward danced in alone on goal and lifted a backhand shot into the top corner for his 27th goal of the season.

But despite being outshot 9-3 in the opening stanza, the Flames had looks. The best came with just under seven minutes to play when from the right circle, Martin Pospisil sifted a backhand pass across the slot to Yegor Sharangovich, but the Belarusian’s effort from the low circle was denied by the blocker hand of Eric Comrie.

Weegar scores to get the Flames on the board

The good looks continued into the second period. Blake Coleman tipped a shot on goal from in tight after a hard pass from Mikael Backlund, then Andrei Kuzmenko held, dragged and unleashed a hard wrister from the slot at the eight-minute mark on an odd-man rush, but Comrie was equal to the task.

Mason Appleton extended the lead for the home side at 10:17, jumping on a loose rebound and quickly firing it into the cage.

But Calgary responded minutes later on a powerplay the goal coming after 90 seconds of solid puck movement in the Winnipeg zone.

From the right wing, Sharangovich put the disc on a platter to Weegar at the blue line, and the Flames defender unleashed a slapper that whizzed past Comrie’s blocker hand and into the net, halving the deficit with just under five minutes left in the period.

But Jets forward Vilardi restored the two-goal lead for his club, snapping a wrist shot in from the right circle in the final minute of the frame. He added another to make it 4-1 Winnipeg on an early third-period powerplay.

Kadri gave Calgary some life, though, 80 seconds after Vilardi's second marker.

After Jakob Pelletier won an offensive-zone face-off, Kadri drove to the net and took position as defenceman Jake Bean drove toward the goal down the left wing. Bean then quickly dished the puck to Kadri, who tapped in his 17th of the season from just outside the blue paint.

Kadri cuts deficit to two against Jets

Scheifele answered right back for Winnipeg, making it 5-2 on a give-and-go with Vilardi, converting on a quick release from the slot.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Jakob Pelletier
Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil - Yegor Sharangovich - Andrei Kuzmenko
Ryan Lomberg - Kevin Rooney - Clark Bishop

DEFENCE

Joel Hanley - Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

"I actually thought we played a pretty good road game"

"I don’t think it was as bad as what the score said"

"Just gotta do a better job all around"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 22, WPG 27

Powerplay: CGY 1-3, WPG 2-2

Faceoffs: CGY 45.8%, WPG 54.2%

Blocked Shots: CGY 9, WPG 15

Hits: CGY 37, WPG 32

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 13, WPG 13

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 7, WPG 7

Up Next:

The Flames will play six of their next seven games at the Scotiabank Saddledome, beginning Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they take on Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

