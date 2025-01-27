Flames Defeated By Jets

The good looks continued into the second period. Blake Coleman tipped a shot on goal from in tight after a hard pass from Mikael Backlund, then Andrei Kuzmenko held, dragged and unleashed a hard wrister from the slot at the eight-minute mark on an odd-man rush, but Comrie was equal to the task.

Mason Appleton extended the lead for the home side at 10:17, jumping on a loose rebound and quickly firing it into the cage.

But Calgary responded minutes later on a powerplay the goal coming after 90 seconds of solid puck movement in the Winnipeg zone.

From the right wing, Sharangovich put the disc on a platter to Weegar at the blue line, and the Flames defender unleashed a slapper that whizzed past Comrie’s blocker hand and into the net, halving the deficit with just under five minutes left in the period.

But Jets forward Vilardi restored the two-goal lead for his club, snapping a wrist shot in from the right circle in the final minute of the frame. He added another to make it 4-1 Winnipeg on an early third-period powerplay.

Kadri gave Calgary some life, though, 80 seconds after Vilardi's second marker.

After Jakob Pelletier won an offensive-zone face-off, Kadri drove to the net and took position as defenceman Jake Bean drove toward the goal down the left wing. Bean then quickly dished the puck to Kadri, who tapped in his 17th of the season from just outside the blue paint.