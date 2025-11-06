A Night To Remember!

Nazem Kadri was determined to collect the win in his 1,000th NHL game.
And in Wednesday’s second period, he seized the moment, converting on an odd-man rush to help send the Flames on their way to a 5-1 victory over the Blue Jackets, while simultaneously sending the Scotiabank Saddledome into a frenzy.
Kadri - honoured by the club for reaching the impressive milestone in a pre-game ceremony - put the homeside ahead 3-1 with his marker, while Morgan Frost, Blake Coleman, Adam Klapka and Mikael Backlund also scored, helping Calgary capture its second win on the spin.
The goaltending from Dustin Wolf was just as good; Calgary's netminder stopped 42 of the 43 Columbus shots he faced, including 22 during the visitors' third-period push.