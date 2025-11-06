A Night To Remember!

Columbus got one back before the period was through on a Kirill Marchenko breakaway, but the Flames took a 2-1 lead into the break.

Dustin Wolf was called upon to help his team maintain the lead, and he did so with a trio of high-danger saves. He stoned former Flame Sean Monahan on a breakaway, then parried away a rush from Kent Johnson before turning aside an Adam Fantilli chance from in tight, after the Blue Jackets forward cut past a defender and found himself through on goal.

And that’s when Kadri took his chance, and made good. Joel Farabee pounced onto a loose puck in the neutral zone and strode down the right wing on a 2-on-1.

Everyone inside the Scotiabank Saddledome knew exactly where the puck was going - right onto Kadri’s tape - and once he received it, the man of the hour made no mistake, ripping it into the top corner past a lunging Jet Greaves, becoming just the second of the 13 Calgary skaters to play their 1,000th game as a Flame to also score in said appearance (a feat equalled by Martin Gelinas in 2003).