Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks - 06.10.23
Flames @ Canucks Roster
'There's A Lot Of Belief'
Final Agreements Signed For Event Centre
'Impose Myself'
Training Camp Notebook - 05.10.23
Flames Make Roster Reductions
Remembering Chris Snow
Flames Fall To Oilers
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers - 04.10.23
'It Would Be A Dream Come True'
Memorial Service Scheduled For Chris Snow
Nickelback To Perform At Heritage Classic
Flames @ Oilers Roster
Flames Make Training Camp Roster Reductions
Training Camp Notebook - 03.10.23
Flying High
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 02.10.23

The Season Awaits

The Flames close out their exhibition schedule with a 3-1 loss. Next up: The Home Opener!

20231006_Dube
By RYAN DITTRICK
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

The rehearsals are now a thing of the past.

Next time, it's for real.

The Flames closed out the preseason with a 3-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at Rogers Arena, but we can now - officially - turn our attention to the ones that matter.

Nazem Kadri tallied Calgary's lone marker, while Jacob Markstrom – who made his third start of the autumn slate – stopped 28 shots. With the loss, the Flames finish the preseason with a 4-3-1 record. Rookie Matt Coronato appeared in six of the eight games and led all skaters with seven points (4G, 3A), including his hat-trick effort in the opener against these very same Canucks back on Sept. 24.

The Flames iced their most complete lineup of the exhibition loop, with only Blake Coleman sitting out among the regulars. Twenty-seven players remain in camp, but with the injuries to Jakob Pelletier and Kevin Rooney, only one other player will have to be assigned to the AHL’s Wranglers before the 23-man list is announced.

Opening-day rosters are due by Monday at 3 p.m. MT.

The Flames will then raise the curtain on the 2023-24 regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 11 against the Winnipeg Jets at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Canucks opened the scoring on their first shot of the game, 1:09 into the contest. With Brock Boeser supplying the screen in front, Tyler Myers filtered a long shot through traffic, beating Markstrom clean on the blocker side.

Less than three minutes later, the Flames got a great chance to test drive their revamped powerplay alignment when Adam Ruzicka was hooked by Irma, Alta. native Carson Soucy as he took the puck to the net.

Both units looked threatening, but it was Dillon Dube’s short-side squeeze that grazed iron and provided their visitors with their best look of the man-up.

Alas, it remained a one-goal deficit for much of the opening stanza.

The Flames, though, evened things up with 4:42 to play, as Kadri jammed home a loose puck in the blue paint.

A Jonathan Huberdeau pass to MacKenzie Weegar in the high slot set the entire play in motion. Weegar’s blast caromed off the end glass, but landed right at the feet of Huberdeau, who quickly corralled the puck in his feet before lunging at the open side. Thatcher Demko pressed his left pad tight to the near post, keeping the puck perilously on the goal line – until Kadri barreled his way to the net and cleaned up the trash.

Kadri bowls his way to the paint and cleans up the loose change

Huberdeau, meanwhile, has been dancing throughout the preseason. He finishes the exhibition schedule with a pair of goals and one assist in four appearances.

Shots on goal favoured the Canucks 9-6 after one.

In an otherwise uneventful middle frame, the Canucks got a great chance to pull ahead as we approached the 12-minute mark. Ian Cole made a heads-up play to keep the puck in at the blueline, before dishing off to a wide-open Teddy Blueger in front. Blueger then stickhandled in a phonebooth before chipping one on the forehand, but Markstrom made a beautiful blocker save to (briefly) keep the game knotted.

A minute-and-a-half later, Blueger got another crack at it and this time, he made no mistake.

The Latvian took a breakaway feed from Quinn Hughes and went backhand five-hole to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead.

The homeside then opened up a two-goal cushion with 47 ticks in the period – this time, off the stick of Phil Di Giuseppe after the Flames failed to clear the zone. Boeser showed a little preseason magic by kicking the puck behind his back and into the slot, where an awaiting Di Giuseppe made short work of it between the hashmarks. 

Demko locked it down the rest of the way, stopping 17 of the 18 shots he faced on the night, including a beauty off Kadri late in the third period, after the Flame took a doorstep feed from Rasmus Andersson off the rush.

The Lineup:

Forwards:

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Dryden Hunt - Cole Schwindt - Walker Duehr

Defence:

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Jordan Oesterle

Goaltenders:

Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar

They Said It:

"It's a chance to be excited again and start anew"

"We didn't win enough battles"

"We're just itching to get to the regular season"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 18, VAN 31

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, VAN 0-4

FO%: CGY 59.3% VAN 40.7%

Blocked Shots: CGY 12, VAN 13

Hits: CGY 14, VAN 16

Scoring Chances: CGY 15, VAN 17

High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, VAN 8

Up Next:

The Flames open the 2023-24 regular season when they host the Winnipeg Jets in the Home Opener presented by Original 16 on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Limited tickets remain, so act now and secure your seats!