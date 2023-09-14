Flames Golf Classic Raises $327,000

The 42nd annual Calgary Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic presented by Scotiabank was held yesterday, Wednesday, September 13h at both the Country Hills Golf Club and the Links of GlenEagles. The tournament raised $327,000 for the Calgary Flames Foundation.

Over 400 golfers participated on 54 holes including representatives from the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation along with Flames players, management, alumni, media, and local celebrities in the annual season launching event. Following the day of golf, all participants met on the event floor of the Scotiabank Saddledome for the dinner reception.

Jacob Markstrom led his team from Maxime’s as the winners in the low gross score and Mason Raymond captained the team from World of Vici as winners in the low net score. Flames legend Lanny McDonald was also a big winner as he recorded a hole-in-one at GlenEagles and was awarded a flight for two from Air Canada.