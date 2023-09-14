News Feed

Flames Golf Classic Raises $327,000

Funds from the tourney raised for Flames Foundation

Flames Golf2
By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The 42nd annual Calgary Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic presented by Scotiabank was held yesterday, Wednesday, September 13h at both the Country Hills Golf Club and the Links of GlenEagles. The tournament raised $327,000 for the Calgary Flames Foundation.

Over 400 golfers participated on 54 holes including representatives from the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation along with Flames players, management, alumni, media, and local celebrities in the annual season launching event. Following the day of golf, all participants met on the event floor of the Scotiabank Saddledome for the dinner reception.

Jacob Markstrom led his team from Maxime’s as the winners in the low gross score and Mason Raymond captained the team from World of Vici as winners in the low net score. Flames legend Lanny McDonald was also a big winner as he recorded a hole-in-one at GlenEagles and was awarded a flight for two from Air Canada.

Low Gross Winners

Low Net Winners

Jacob Markstrom

Mason Raymond

Matthew Reboh

Matthew Eaton

Max Reboh

Leif Knutson

Derek Rucki

Jay McDonald

Brad Gerl

Alex Johnstone

David Reboh

Craig Smith

The Calgary Flames Foundation also welcomed a special family from the Rotary Flames House. Rotary Flames House opened in 2009 as Alberta’s only pediatric hospice. Inside the beautiful home, the Calgary Flames Foundation helped make a reality, children with life-limiting and complex medical conditions - and their families - can access compassionate respite and end-of-life care as well as special day programming tailored to each child. As well as funding the original hospice building, the Calgary Flames Foundation has continued to support Rotary Flames House since it was built with annual fundraising and donations.