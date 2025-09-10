Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic Raises $415,000

Funds raised for the Flames Foundation

By Calgary Flames Staff
The 44th annual Calgary Flames Celebrity Charity Golf Classic presented by Scotiabank was held yesterday at both the Country Hills Golf Club and Cottonwood Golf & Country Club. The tournament raised $415,000 for the Calgary Flames Foundation.

420 golfers participated on 54 holes including representatives from the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation along with Flames players, management, alumni, media, and local celebrities in the annual season launching event. Following the day of golf, all participants met on the event floor of the Scotiabank Saddledome for the dinner reception.

For the second consecutive year, Rasmus Andersson led his team as the winners with the low gross score and Joel Farabee captained his team as winners in the low net score.

Low Gross Winners

Low Net Winners

Rasmus Andersson
Joel Farabee

Ben Hebert

Alpesh Patel 

Riley Fleming

Amol Shah 

Jono Heer

Kishan Moolijee 

Mark Depausquale

Joe Doria 

John Windwick

Tony Doria

At this yesterday's dinner reception, the Calgary Flames Foundation hosted two families with children enrolled in Renfrew Educational Services and Pacekids to speak about the programs and places supported by the Calgary Flames Foundation.

The mandate of the Calgary Flames Foundation is to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education and grassroots sports programs. Since the ownership group brought the team to Calgary in 1980, the Calgary Flames Foundation has invested over $70 million into the community. For more information visit www.calgaryflamesfoundation.com

