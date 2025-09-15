Pair of Dubs

Flames beat Oilers to win both prospects tilts

By Ty Pilson
CalgaryFlames.com

Clean sweep.

The Flames won their second game in three days against the Oilers to take both outings in a prospects series between the Alberta arch-rivals.

Mael Lavigne, Nathan Brisson, Matvei Gridin, Colton Alain and Hunter Laing scored at the Scotiabank Saddledome Sunday in a 5-4 victory in the NextGen Showcase after Calgary had won 6-5 in Edmonton on Friday night.

A look back at all the big plays from Sunday's Next Gen Showcase!

Arsenii Sergeev got the victory between the pipes after Owen Say manned the goal in the first contest.

The line of Gridin, Carter King and Sam Honzek were excellent, Mace’o Phillips dished out some big hits, and Aydar Suniev created chances all night in what was a solid showing for Calgary’s young talent.

The visitors opened the scoring just over two minutes in, with Tommy Lafreniere sneaking into the slot alone and tapping a one-timer farside past Sergeev.

Simon Mack made a long, cross-ice pass to Parker Bell on a shorthanded rush not long after but the bouncing puck hopped over the stick of Bell.

King sprung Gridin for a breakaway but he was denied by Edmonton’s Nathaniel Day who made a pad stop. King tried to find Gridin later again in the first on a 2-on-1 but another hopping puck foiled the attempt.

Suniev then had a golden look on a one-timer but Day denied him.

Lavigne tied things up with 4:24 to go before the first intermission, scoring as he was hauled down in the crease following a 4-on-2 rush by the Flames.

Mael Lavigne evens up Sunday's contest

Jacob Battaglia skated the puck up the ice and then fired one that Day saved under his skate while sprawled out, but Brisson - who had a goal and a helper Friday night - smacked it into the net to make it 2-1.

Brisson puts the Flames in front

Gridin would increase the lead with less than five to go in the second, Honzek digging the puck off the wall to King who fed it to Gridin who one-timed it from one knee.

Gridin's first 'Dome goal a beauty!

Alain would tally just under three minutes into the third period but less than a minute after that, Edmonton's Josh Samanski would grab a loose puck and beat Sergeev.

Colton Alain's long-range effort finds the back of the net

Laing parked himself in front of the net for a lovely deflection off a Parker Bell pass on a powerplay to make it 5-3.

Laing redirects sweet dish into the cage to extend lead

Parker Von Richter scored for the Oilers with a long-distance shot through traffic past the midway point of the third to round things out.

They Said It:

"Proud of 'em"

"This is just the start ... You've got to push for a spot"

"It feels great ... I'm pumped up that I scored"

"It's a great opportunity and I just want to play my game"

