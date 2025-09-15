Pair of Dubs

Arsenii Sergeev got the victory between the pipes after Owen Say manned the goal in the first contest.

The line of Gridin, Carter King and Sam Honzek were excellent, Mace’o Phillips dished out some big hits, and Aydar Suniev created chances all night in what was a solid showing for Calgary’s young talent.

The visitors opened the scoring just over two minutes in, with Tommy Lafreniere sneaking into the slot alone and tapping a one-timer farside past Sergeev.

Simon Mack made a long, cross-ice pass to Parker Bell on a shorthanded rush not long after but the bouncing puck hopped over the stick of Bell.

King sprung Gridin for a breakaway but he was denied by Edmonton’s Nathaniel Day who made a pad stop. King tried to find Gridin later again in the first on a 2-on-1 but another hopping puck foiled the attempt.

Suniev then had a golden look on a one-timer but Day denied him.

Lavigne tied things up with 4:24 to go before the first intermission, scoring as he was hauled down in the crease following a 4-on-2 rush by the Flames.