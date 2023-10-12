Right On The 'Mark'

Jacob Markstrom was simply spectacular.
Sensational.
Sublime.
Insert any similar synonym here.
The Flames netminder stopped 35 shots - while Andrew Mangiapane scored a pair of goals and added an assist, and Elias Lindholm tallied the winner and three points - as Calgary opened the season with a 5-3 victory over the visiting Jets Wednesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Flames, while Jonathan Huberdeau finished with a pair of helpers.
With 1:31 left to play in the game, Mangiapane - who had opened the scoring in the tilt - sent a beautiful pass from behind the net to Lindholm who put it home shortside in short order as the C of Red shot out of their seats in celebration.
Huberdeau hit a post trying for the empty-net with time ticking down but Mangiapane was there to put it home with 6.1 ticks left and seal the deal.