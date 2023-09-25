Hatty For Matty

Multiple times during the third period Sunday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome the C of Red broke into chants of "We want 10!"

Each time it seemed to get a little louder.

With just over seven minutes to play, Matt Coronato granted the wish when he scored his third of the night as part of a 10-0 rout of the visiting Canucks in Calgary's first preseason tilt of the new campaign.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored a pair, while Jordan Oesterle, Nazem Kadri, Noah Hanifin, Connor Zary and Ben Jones also tallied, as the more veteran-laden Flames side dominated the contest.

Coronato, Kadri and Hanifin finished with three-point nights in the victory.

Jacob Markstrom played the first 40 minutes, stopping all 20 shots he faced. Oscar Dansk finished off the final 20 minutes, stopping six of six.

When Flames head coach Ryan Huska was asked about his goals for the preseason on Saturday, he cut to the chase.

"Yes, they're exhibition games and, yes, it's an opportunity for guys to make impressions, but you want to win those games, too, 'cause that's a standard that you want to set," he said.

The Flames came out flying on the opening shift to set the tone, with Adam Ruzicka feeding Dillon Dube who moved it quick to Kadri for a nifty shot that tested Canucks starting netminder Arturs Silovs early.

Newcomer Oesterle opened the scoring at the 2:25 with an unassisted marker, his point shot finding its way through a maze of bodies and redirecting into the cage off the skate of Canucks defenceman Jett Woo - a former Calgary Hitmen blueliner.