Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks
Flames vs. Canucks Roster
Hatty For Matty

Coronato scores three and Huberdeau notches a pair as Flames hammer Canucks 10-0

coronatogoal
By TY PILSON
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

Multiple times during the third period Sunday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome the C of Red broke into chants of "We want 10!"

Each time it seemed to get a little louder.

With just over seven minutes to play, Matt Coronato granted the wish when he scored his third of the night as part of a 10-0 rout of the visiting Canucks in Calgary's first preseason tilt of the new campaign.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored a pair, while Jordan Oesterle, Nazem Kadri, Noah Hanifin, Connor Zary and Ben Jones also tallied, as the more veteran-laden Flames side dominated the contest.

Coronato, Kadri and Hanifin finished with three-point nights in the victory.

Jacob Markstrom played the first 40 minutes, stopping all 20 shots he faced. Oscar Dansk finished off the final 20 minutes, stopping six of six.

When Flames head coach Ryan Huska was asked about his goals for the preseason on Saturday, he cut to the chase.

"Yes, they're exhibition games and, yes, it's an opportunity for guys to make impressions, but you want to win those games, too, 'cause that's a standard that you want to set," he said.

The Flames came out flying on the opening shift to set the tone, with Adam Ruzicka feeding Dillon Dube who moved it quick to Kadri for a nifty shot that tested Canucks starting netminder Arturs Silovs early.

Newcomer Oesterle opened the scoring at the 2:25 with an unassisted marker, his point shot finding its way through a maze of bodies and redirecting into the cage off the skate of Canucks defenceman Jett Woo - a former Calgary Hitmen blueliner.

Oesterle's point shot pinballs in

The highly-touted Coronato - the Flames first-round pick in 2021 (13th overall) - made it 2-zip at 5:25 with a heckuva effort, tipping a Hanifin blueline offering on net, Silovs making the stop but Coronato getting his own rebound and putting it home from his knees at the side of the net.

Coronato puts home the rebound

The Flames made good on their third PP of the night, and boy it was pretty.

And filthy.

And straight nasty.

Kadri passed to Huberdeau who toe-dragged the puck around Noah Juulsen, who went spinning down to the ice, and snapped it shortside high over the shoulder of Silovs.

Huberdeau shows great patience before blitzing a shot upstairs

Dennis Gilbert got the crowd on its feet when he ran over Nils Hoglander along the right-wing boards in the Vancouver zone just past the midway point of the first, Matt Irwin waiting for him to stand back up before the pair dropped the mitts for a quick scrap, Gilbert getting the decision.

Kadri made it 4-0 with an absolute jawdropper, taking a pass behing the Canucks net and then skating out around the far pipe and, with Juulsen right behind him in his pocket, wired a no-look backhander right under the bar.

Kadri escapes a check and heaves a shot top shelf

Kadri made a quasi swim move to get around Woo in the neutral zone and grab a loose puck, eventually making a cross-ice feed to Huberdeau and he made no mistake, snapping the puck bar down over Silovs' far shoulder at the 9:35 mark of the middle stanza.

Huberdeau takes the Kadri feed and goes bar down

Coronato made it an even half-dozen when he pounced on a turnover deep in the Canucks zone and calmly snapped it home at 10:30.

Coronato capitalizes on a turnover

Just 1:12 after that, Hanifin stepped into a howitzer that found net before Silov could get his glove up to stop it, ending his night. He was replaced Zach Sawchenko after allowing seven goals on 18 shots.

Hanifin leans into a slapper to extend the lead

The Flames wasted no time lighting the lamp again in the third period, Connor Zary making good on his second crack at the puck right on the doorstop for a powerplay marker 1:25 into the final frame.

Zary roofs it in tight after a sweet feed from Klapka

Coronato battled hard behind the Vancouver net with Jack Rathbone to get possession of the puck and then keep it, before feeding Jones who beat Sawchenko at 4:12.

Jones unloads from the faceoff circle

Then came Coronato's final marker.

Coronato rifles home the hat-trick goal to make it 10-0 Flames

The Lineup:

The trios, D-pairs and goalie that started the tilt.

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Dryden Hunt - Ben Jones - Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle - Chris Tanev

Ilya Solovyov - Dennis Gilbert

Brady Lyle

GOALIES

Jacob Markstrom

Oscar Dansk

They Said It:

Postgame videos coming soon

The Three Stars:

First: Matt Coronato

Second: Jonathan Huberdeau

Third: Nazem Kadri

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 26, VAN 26

Powerplay: CGY 2-6, VAN 0-5

FO%: CGY 50%, VAN 50%

Blocked shots: CGY 14, VAN 19

Hits: CGY 10, VAN 10

Giveaways: CGY 7, VAN 4

Takeaways: CGY 1, VAN 3

Scoring chances: CGY 27, VAN 18

High-danger scoring chances: CGY 9, VAN 6

Stats from NHL.com and Natural Stat Trick

Up Next:

The Flames are right back it tomorrow night with a split-squad game against the Seattle Kraken.