Flames Fall In Overtime

Wolf stellar but Flames lose 5-4 to Golden Knights

wolf3
By Ty Pilson
@typilson CalgaryFlames.com

LAS VEGAS – Twenty-four hours later but the same heartbreaking result.

At least this time, though, they got a point for their efforts.

The Flames saw a 3-2 third-period lead slip away against the defending Stanley Cup Champions Tuesday, losing 5-4 to the Golden Knights in overtime.

Vegas captain Mark Stone scored his second of the night 1:11 into extra time to end it.

Watch all the highlights from Tuesday's OT thriller

A night earlier in Denver, the Avs came back from a 5-3 hole in the final frame to beat the Flames 6-5 in regulation.

Dustin Wolf was stellar in the loss for the Flames, making 34 saves. He stood tall in the second period when Calgary outscored Vegas 2-1 but were outshot 15-4.

Yegor Sharangovich had a pair, while MacKenzie Weegar and Nazem Kadri also scored for Calgary, who have now lost three straight.

More on Sharangovich here

Kadri, who scored Monday in Denver, now has six points in his last five games while Sharangovich, who also tallied against the Avs, has goals in three straight outings.

With Wolf pulled, Sharangovich tipped a Noah Hanifin shot past Logan Thompson with 59.3 seconds left to play to force overtime.

The Flames got on the board at 6:25 of the first to open the scoring.

Blake Coleman made a difficult pass around two Golden Knights to Mikael Backlund as they exited the zone, the captain skating it up and then firing a shot that Thompson stopped, but a huge rebound went out to the right-wing boards and Weegar launched a slapshot that found twine for his seventh of the season.

Weegar rips one from the half wall to open the scoring

After killing off a hooking penalty to Andrew Mangiapane not long after the goal, Backlund wrestled his way through a pair of Vegas players at the Golden Knights blueline and then skated in alone and tried to go forehand-backhand but Thompson stayed with him and made a left pad stop.

Chandler Stephenson got a shorthanded breakaway on Calgary’s first powerplay of the night past the midway point of the frame, but Wolf got a piece of it and deflected it wide.

Wolf shows great composure and stops the breakaway bid

But Stephenson would knot up the game at 13:33 when he backhanded home a puck on the Knights' second man-up of the night.

Connor Zary’s slot shot deflected off Kadri as he battled in front of the cage with Vegas blueliner Ben Hutton and past Thompson 2:31 into the second.

The kids pass it around before Zary's shot deflects in off Kadri

But the Golden Knights answered back just under three minutes later when Ivan Barbashev snapped the puck past Wolf just before he was dumped by Jonathan Huberdeau.

Sharangovich led a 3-on-2 down the right wing and fired a shot that squeaked through Thompson and over the line at 17:28 to take a 3-2 lead after 40 minutes.

The Flames turn it back on the counter and Sharangovich buries his eighth

Vegas tied things up exactly six minutes into the third period on the powerplay when Stone finished a give-and-go with William Karlsson and lifted a backhand shortside past Wolf.

Wolf, though, stood tall again when he stopped Jack Eichel on a third-period shorthanded breakaway.

The kids comes up large to thwart a shorthanded break

A turnover in the Calgary end led to Stephenson feeding Karlsson who stepped into a one-timer from one knee that found the range to put Vegas ahead before Sharangovich tied things up to force OT.

The Lineup:

Trios and D-partners to start the tilt:

Forwards

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

Defence

Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson

Jordan Oesterle - MacKenzie Weegar

Dennis Gilbert - Nick DeSimone

Goaltenders

Dustin Wolf - starter

Dan Vladar

They Said It:

Coming soon

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 31, VGK 39

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, VGK 2-4

Faceoffs: CGY 58.5%, VGK 41.5%

Blocked Shots: CGY 17, VGK 16

Hits: CGY 20, VGK 21

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 18, VGK 19

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 6, VGK 3

GettyImages-1851356687
GettyImages-1851241674
GettyImages-1851196152
GettyImages-1851196140
GettyImages-1851195094
+33 GettyImages-1851250475
GettyImages-1851241677
GettyImages-1851263946
GettyImages-1851241675
GettyImages-1851262371
GettyImages-1851296819
GettyImages-1851286783
GettyImages-1851296094
GettyImages-1851288837
GettyImages-1851292451
GettyImages-1851299688
GettyImages-1851301228
GettyImages-1851298983
GettyImages-1851354222
GettyImages-1851376995
GettyImages-1851376023
GettyImages-1851360676
GettyImages-1851363255
GettyImages-1851375605
GettyImages-1851354270
GettyImages-1851360162
GettyImages-1851363793
GettyImages-1851392740
GettyImages-1851391706
GettyImages-1851354300
GettyImages-1851357590
GettyImages-1851434229
GettyImages-1851435799
GettyImages-1851428535
GettyImages-1851440414
GettyImages-1851440411
GettyImages-1851440409
GettyImages-1851440413
GettyImages-1851440408

Photo Gallery @ Golden Knights 12.12.23

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in Vegas. Photos courtesy of Getty Images

Up Next:

The Flames finish off this three-game roadie with a stop in Minny to face Wild Thursday night at 6 p.m. MT. They return to the Scotiabank Saddledome to host the Lightning Saturday in an 8 p.m. tilt. Click here for tickets

News Feed

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights 12.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights
Say What - 'Chance To Rebound'

Say What - 'Chance To Rebound'
'Play Every Game Same Way'

'Play Every Game Same Way'
Flames Recall DeSimone, Assign Coronato

Flames Recall DeSimone, Assign Coronato
The Farm Report - 12.12.23

The Farm Report - 12.12.23
Scratchy Tuesday - On The Road!

Scratchy Tuesday - On The Road!
5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights 12.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights 
Say What - 'Weren't Able To Stop The Momentum'

Say What - 'Weren't Able To Stop The Momentum'
Flames fall to Avs in thriller

One That Got Away
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche 11.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche
Say What - 'I'm Enjoying Every Night'

Say What - 'I'm Enjoying Every Night'
'Fun When You Get Rewarded'

'Fun When You Get Rewarded'
Future Watch Update - 11.12.23

Future Watch Update - 11.12.23
5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche 11.12.23

5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche
FlamesTV Podcast - Comeback Stalls

FlamesTV Podcast - Comeback Stalls
Say What - 'Couple Really Tough Breaks'

Say What - 'Couple Really Tough Breaks'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils - 09.12.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Devils - 09.12.23
Flames Recall Matt Coronato

Flames Recall Matt Coronato