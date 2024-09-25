Flames At Canucks Roster

The Flames have announced their roster for tonight's clash against the Canucks in Abbotsford.
Puck drop is set for 8 PM MT with the action available to stream on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames app, with Sportsnet 960 carrying the radio broadcast.
The squad hitting the road to take on the Canucks in Abbotsford
1
Devin Cooley
G
32
Dustin Wolf
G
8
Tyson Barrie
D
24
Jake Bean
D
26
Jarred Tinordi
D
57
Joni Jurmo
D
72
Jeremie Poirier
D
83
Jonathan Aspirot
D
89
Zayne Parekh
D
98
Ilya Solovyov
D
15
Dryden Hunt
LW
22
Jakob Pelletier
LW
27
Matt Coronato
RW
42
Sam Honzek
LW
45
Sam Morton
C
47
Connor Zary
LW
49
Andrew Basha
LW
51
Matvei Gridin
RW
58
Justin Kirkland
C
71
Walker Duehr
RW
73
Jaden Lipinski
C
76
Martin Pospisil
C
79
Cole Schwindt
C