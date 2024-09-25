Flames At Canucks Roster

The squad hitting the road to take on the Canucks in Abbotsford

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames have announced their roster for tonight's clash against the Canucks in Abbotsford.

Puck drop is set for 8 PM MT with the action available to stream on CalgaryFlames.com and the Flames app, with Sportsnet 960 carrying the radio broadcast.

Flames Roster at Canucks

1
Devin Cooley
G
32
Dustin Wolf
G
8
Tyson Barrie
D
24
Jake Bean
D
26
Jarred Tinordi
D
57
Joni Jurmo
D
72
Jeremie Poirier
D
83
Jonathan Aspirot
D
89
Zayne Parekh
D
98
Ilya Solovyov
D
15
Dryden Hunt
LW
22
Jakob Pelletier
LW
27
Matt Coronato
RW
42
Sam Honzek 
LW
45
Sam Morton 
C
47
Connor Zary
LW
49
Andrew Basha
LW
51
Matvei Gridin
RW
58
Justin Kirkland
C
71
Walker Duehr
RW
73
Jaden Lipinski
C
76
Martin Pospisil
C
79
Cole Schwindt
C


News Feed

Flames Trim Training Camp Roster

So 'Cool,' He’s Hot!

Exhibition Explosion

Projected Lineups - Flames vs. Oilers 23.09.24

'Very Surreal For Me'

Flames vs. Oilers Split Squad Rosters

SEA-ing Is Believing

Projected Lineup - Flames at Kraken 22.09.24

'Be Trustworthy'

Finnish? He’s Just Getting Started

Where To Watch Flames Preseason Games

Training Camp Notebook - 21.09.24

'Growing My Game'

'Dream Since Day One'

Training Camp Notebook - 20.09.24

Having A Blast(y)!

Play Alberta, CSEC extend sports betting partnership 

'Opportunity Ahead Of Me'