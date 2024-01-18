Flames Assign Walker Duehr

The Flames have assigned forward Walker Duehr to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Duehr, 26, has appeared in 19 games with the Flames this year, recording one goal and four points. He has 15 points (8G, 7A) in 47 career NHL games.

"A lot of it always comes down to opportunity and I think early in the season - when we were trying to find our way with combinations and lines that would give us a chance to win every night - as it went along, we started to get some lines or units that played well together, and unfortunately for him, sometimes that meant he was out of the lineup and it became more of a regular occurrence," said Head Coach Ryan Huska. "It's hard for a player when he's being thrown in at certain times to get his game back to a level where we know he can be at.

"We're hoping ... he can work on getting into a lineup and contributing regularly (with the Wranglers), so that when we're able to bring him back, he'll be ready to go again."

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota native last suited up for the Wranglers during the 2022-23 season when he tallied 15 goals and 26 points in 41 regular-season games, before adding five assists in nine playoff games.