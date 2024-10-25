Flames Assign Matt Coronato 

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have assigned winger Matt Coronato to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Coronato has played five games with the Flames this season registering a pair of goals and a +3 rating. The Flames first round pick in 2021 has played in 40 career NHL games and split last season between the NHL and AHL. In 2023-24, Coronato scored 15 goals and added 27 assists for 42 points in 45 games with the Wranglers, and three goals and six assists for nine points in 34 NHL games with the Flames in his first full pro season.