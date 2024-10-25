Flames Assign Matt Coronato 

Forward skated in five games with the Flames

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have assigned winger Matt Coronato to the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Coronato has played five games with the Flames this season registering a pair of goals and a +3 rating. The Flames first round pick in 2021 has played in 40 career NHL games and split last season between the NHL and AHL. In 2023-24, Coronato scored 15 goals and added 27 assists for 42 points in 45 games with the Wranglers, and three goals and six assists for nine points in 34 NHL games with the Flames in his first full pro season.

News Feed

5 Things - Flames vs. Jets

Practice Notebook - 25.10.24

Say What - 'We've Played With Fire'

Flames Comeback Falls Short Against Hurricanes

Calgary Seeing Ice Dogs Celebrate Their 30th Anniversary

Game Day Notebook - 24.10.24

Say What - 'Faster Game Tonight'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Hurricanes

5 Things - Flames vs. Hurricanes

'Waiting For This Moment'

Say What - 'Most Nervous I've Ever Been'

Peng-WIN

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Penguins

'Had To Work Hard'

Say What - 'Stay Above Their Skill'

5 Things - Flames vs. Penguins

Flames Foundation Donates $1.5 Million To Renfrew Educational Services

The Farm Report - 21.10.24 