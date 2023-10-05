News Feed

Training Camp Notebook - 05.10.23

Flames Make Roster Reductions

Remembering Chris Snow

Flames Fall To Oilers

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Oilers - 04.10.23

Schwindt Getting a Great Opportunity Tonight Against Oilers

'It Would Be A Dream Come True'
Memorial Service Scheduled For Chris Snow

Nickelback To Perform At Heritage Classic

Flames @ Oilers Roster

Flames Make Training Camp Roster Reductions

Training Camp Notebook - 03.10.23

Flames rally to beat Jets in NHL preseason action

Flying High
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets - 02.10.23

Flames Dressing Veteran Lineup Tonight Against Winnipeg

'Time to Get it Going'
Flames vs. Jets Roster

FlamesTV Podcast - Remembering Chris Snow with Blake Coleman

Training Camp Notebook - 01.10.23

'I’ll Never Forget That Smile'

'Impose Myself'

Size, speed and an impeccable shot are helping Duehr "separate" himself at camp

By RYAN DITTRICK
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

You could hear the guttural scream, loud and clear, from high above the playing surface.

“I was trying to give him a voice,” Walker Duehr laughed. “Pospy did some great work to get to the puck and make a play down low, and I was able to slide down and create a lane for myself.”

The setup? Stunning.

But the finish?

Positively scrumptious.

His linemate corralled a bouncing puck, won a battle below the goal-line and made a centering pass through a maze of blue skates, where Duehr was locked on target.

“Pospy!” the winger bellowed, promptly getting the attention of Martin Pospisil, before hurling a one-timer over the shoulder of Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner.

In a game where the Flames dressed a lineup that more closely resembled their AHL squad, Duehr made a positive impact in every facet of the game.

Scoring included.

The speed, the physicality, the ability to protect the puck, get in on the forecheck and make good decisions at both ends of the rink … those are the traits the 25-year-old has become known for in his short time with the big club.

Having played 27 games last year, Duehr has officially outgrown the ‘rookie’ classification – which, at this point, seems entirely appropriate, anyway.

There’s nothing ‘green’ about this talented South Dakotan. He processes the game at such a high level and 6-foot-2, 210-lbs., his lateral mobility and straight-line speed is something to behold. The fact that he can rip the puck with such power and accuracy, too, is a testament how complete of a player the Flames have in the coffers.

“Growing up, I always worked on my shot,” Duehr said. “For me, it was the usual stuff – shooting pucks in the backyard and spending time after practice getting those reps in.

“These days, it’s pretty similar in terms of getting those reps in, but you’re a little more strategic in how you do it, like making sure you’re spending time shooting in uncomfortable spots, where you think you'll be in a game. That’s one of the biggest keys for me and, I think, all good shooters…

“To replicate those in-game scenarios as much as possible."

Duehr steps into a one-timer off the Pospisil feed

When we talk about ‘processing the game,’ this is a prime example of how Duehr’s identity has evolved. 

He only has 133 professional games under his belt after signing an entry level contract with the Flames in the spring of 2021. He was previously an offensive standout with Minnesota State Mankato and parlayed that success into an impressive stat-line over the past two seasons with the Wranglers.

So, it begs the question:

Could Duehr become something of an x-factor for the Flames this year?

“Going into the season, my biggest thing for me was consistency and building off the identity I built for myself last year,” Duehr said following Thursday’s practice. “It’s about growing into that even more after building some comfort last year and getting that experience.

“The games last year really helped me figure out who I am and what I can be at this level.

“My biggest strength as a forward – and as a big guy – is my speed. It's something I pride myself in and I think it's something I continue to work on every day and especially throughout the summer, because I know if I can separate myself from others at this level that way, it can definitely give me an edge. I worked a lot with (Skating Coach) Danielle (Fujita) over the summer and she's given a ton of pointers so I can keep building on it. It's a mainstay for me, and a point in my game that I try to use as an advantage so I can impose myself on the other team.”

Heck, even in practice, you can see the confidence Duehr has to make plays and best utilize these modern-day, power-forward tendencies. He loves to carry the puck and burn down on his off wing, extending his arm out to shield the puck, lean into the corner and cut hard across the blue paint, creating all sorts of chaos in front.

It adds a unique element to what is currently the Flames’ fourth line, with rookie Cole Schwindt down the middle and veteran Blake Coleman on the opposite flank.

With one final exhibition tilt on tap and at least two practice days ahead of them early next week, it’s foolish to read too much into the combinations at this point. 

But it’s clear that a player like Duehr – and the versatility he brings – has given the Flames options in how to best deploy their forward units.

“It’s a fresh slate for everyone right now,” Duehr said. “No wins, no losses. New goals, new mindset. 

“It's an exciting time for sure, because we know what we have in the locker-room and we know what we can be. It's up to us to put the work in and come out every night ready to go.”

