'Impose Myself'

You could hear the guttural scream, loud and clear, from high above the playing surface.

“I was trying to give him a voice,” Walker Duehr laughed. “Pospy did some great work to get to the puck and make a play down low, and I was able to slide down and create a lane for myself.”

The setup? Stunning.

But the finish?

Positively scrumptious.

His linemate corralled a bouncing puck, won a battle below the goal-line and made a centering pass through a maze of blue skates, where Duehr was locked on target.

“Pospy!” the winger bellowed, promptly getting the attention of Martin Pospisil, before hurling a one-timer over the shoulder of Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner.

In a game where the Flames dressed a lineup that more closely resembled their AHL squad, Duehr made a positive impact in every facet of the game.

Scoring included.

The speed, the physicality, the ability to protect the puck, get in on the forecheck and make good decisions at both ends of the rink … those are the traits the 25-year-old has become known for in his short time with the big club.

Having played 27 games last year, Duehr has officially outgrown the ‘rookie’ classification – which, at this point, seems entirely appropriate, anyway.

There’s nothing ‘green’ about this talented South Dakotan. He processes the game at such a high level and 6-foot-2, 210-lbs., his lateral mobility and straight-line speed is something to behold. The fact that he can rip the puck with such power and accuracy, too, is a testament how complete of a player the Flames have in the coffers.

“Growing up, I always worked on my shot,” Duehr said. “For me, it was the usual stuff – shooting pucks in the backyard and spending time after practice getting those reps in.

“These days, it’s pretty similar in terms of getting those reps in, but you’re a little more strategic in how you do it, like making sure you’re spending time shooting in uncomfortable spots, where you think you'll be in a game. That’s one of the biggest keys for me and, I think, all good shooters…

“To replicate those in-game scenarios as much as possible."