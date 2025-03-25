Flames Alumni Set To Host Sixth Annual Hockey School 

The Flames Alumni Association is excited to announce the launch of the sixth annual Flames Alumni Hockey School presented by OPA! Of Greece. Youth who register will receive over 6 hours of on-ice instruction from Flames Alumni members including Matt Stajan, Colin Patterson, Curtis Glencross and others.

“Every summer, we eagerly anticipate hosting the Calgary Flames Alumni Hockey School,” said Matt Stajan, co-chair of the Alumni Hockey School. “It's always a great experience for our Flames Alumni to get on the ice and engage with young, aspiring hockey players in our community. The opportunity to share their love for the game and pass on the skills they’ve gained throughout their careers makes this program a special way to raise funds for various local charities.”

The Flames Alumni Hockey School is designed for players of all skill levels, focusing on both fun and skill development. This year, we’re bringing the action to two incredible venues in the city: Seven Chiefs Sportsplex and WinSport. The week-long camp will be offered in two separate sessions, from Aug. 5-9 and Aug. 18-22. Open to youth aged 7-12, each day of camp includes a 75-minute ice session followed by an autograph signing with the alumni instructors.

Registration Information

Register today for $250 per person at: www.calgaryflamesalumni.com/hockeyschool

Tuesday, Aug. 5 through Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025:

Session 1 (ages 7-8): 9:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Session 2 (ages 9-10): 10:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Session 3 (ages 11-12): 12:00 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12 through Friday, Aug. 16, 2025:

Session 1 (ages 7-8): 12:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

Session 2 (ages 9-10): 2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Session 3 (ages 11-12): 3:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

The alumni are very appreciative of the corporate support provided once again by our sponsors. Without support like this our school would not be as successful.

The Flames Alumni have been a contributor to the southern Alberta community since the early 1990s. Through pro-active events and activities combined with a positive response to requested community needs, the Alumni have been effective in fundraising for important causes as well as creating impactful and socially beneficial experiences for fans. Including their signature fundraising event, the Alumni Masters Charity Golf Tournament, the Alumni have raised over $4.5 million for local charities.