Flames Alumni Announce 2023 Toy Drive

The Flames alumni will be collecting new, unwrapped toys, grocery store gift cards, and monetary donations this holiday season, preparing for their annual toy drive in partnership with the Calgary Police Youth Foundation, Women In Need Society, and Woods Homes, helping families have a Christmas that they would not otherwise be able to provide.

There are a variety of locations where toys/gift cards can be dropped off:

Saturday, Dec. 9 - Flames vs. Devils game - 12:00-3:30 PM

Sunday, Dec. 10 - Collection at Toys R Us (store address to come)

Sunday, Dec. 17 - Collection at Toys R Us (store address to come)

Monday, Dec. 18 - Flames vs. Panthers game - 5:30-9:00 PM

Donations are also being accepted at the Scotiabank Saddledome main reception desk (open 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday) throughout the month. Monetary donations can be made HERE, using Alumni Toy Drive in the message line.

The alumni will put together hampers for 25 families handpicked by the Calgary Police Youth Foundation and together with CPS officers, will deliver the hampers on Christmas Eve. Wood’s Homes be assisting the alumni with finding families to give toy donations to and they will also be hosting a group of children at their center over the holidays. In order to make these kids have a spectacular Christmas, monetary donations to go towards creating custom gift baskets for them.

The Calgary Police Youth Foundation is a registered charity committed to keeping Calgary’s youth safe from crime and victimization. Through the programs funded by the Calgary Police Youth Foundation and delivered by the Calgary Police Service and other community partners, over 30,000 youth annually are provided with education, crime prevention, early intervention, and risk reduction resources intended to support a crime-free life.

Items will also be donated to WINS (Women In Need Society). The charity will set the toys up at one of their locations and women accessing the program can come down and choose a gift for their child. Founded in 1992, WINS is Calgary’s homegrown thrift charity, providing basic needs resources and support to women and their families.

The alumni are also fortunate enough to partner with Woods Homes. Woods Homes is a mental health centre that provides treatment and support for children, youth, adults and families with mental health challenges. They are a non-profit organization and have been working with families since 1914. Our 600+ staff, foster parents and caregivers provide more than 40 programs and services in Calgary, Lethbridge, Strathmore and Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Cold Lake, and Lac La Biche.