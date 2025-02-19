'We Both Had Chills'

Farabee settled into life as a Flame; pumped for Thursday's 4 Nations final

20250219_Farabee
By Ryan Dittrick
@ryandittrick CalgaryFlames.com

Usually there’s a red tinge blanketing the ice whenever the Flames are around, for obvious reasons.

These days, though, there’s an added bit of vibrance.

And absolutely no mistaking whose sun-kissed holiday was lacking in SPF.

“Me and the sun aren’t close friends,” laughed Joel Farabee, who instead of opting for a beachy vacation, sojourned to snowy Toronto to hang out with his best friend – and fellow Flames newcomer – Morgan Frost. “Even IN the sun, I don’t tan.

“So, I was good to go either way.”

While the NHL’s 4 Nations break came at the right time for the Flames, who dropped each of their last three (0-2-1) going in, Farabee and Frost were among the biggest beneficiaries.

Since being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 31, the pair played five games in eight days after travelling cross-country and living out of a suitcase or two, while Matt Coronato shuttled them around their new city.

Aside from the R&R in the Big Smoke, the two chums now have a car and their own place together – and life as a Flame is beginning to settle and take root.

“We’re not stranded anymore,” Farabee laughed. “We were actually telling (Coronato) yesterday that we're going to have to start driving him around a bit. I think we owe him a couple.

“It was definitely nice to get some of that stuff figured out after a hectic week or so. Then, just to be able to chill out with Frosty, it was nice. He’s from Toronto and a lot of his friends have become my friends over the years, so we got a chance to see quite a few people, including Frosty’s dad in Aurora. It was great.

“On this next road trip, we have an off day in Philadelphia, so we’ll probably spend that day packing and bringing some stuff back here.”

In addition to getting his life in order, Farabee – like the rest of the hockey world – has been in awe of the competition at the 4 Nations Face-Off and can’t wait for the Canada-U.S. rematch in the championship game come Thursday.

The 24-year-old was born in Syracuse, N.Y., and spent two years with the U.S. National Team Development Program before representing the American side at the 2019 World Junior Championship, where he tallied five points (3G, 2A) in seven games as part of a silver-medal experience.

20250219_Farabee2

While it’s clear where his allegiance lies for the championship spectacle, this tournament has offered something to the current crop of the NHLers that hasn’t always been possible:

“That U.S.-Canada game last Saturday? Frosty and I were watching the game together and we both had chills when the game started," he said.

“That’s what it’s all about. It’s like we’re able to be fans again and really appreciate what our sport is doing.

“I stood up when the gloves dropped two seconds into the game (between Brandon Hagel and Matthew Tkachuk). I wanted to be out there. … I think everyone in the rink that night was on their feet, too. It's the best players in the world, right?

“If you'd never seen a hockey game before and that was your first one, you’d be hooked. I remember saying to Frosty that night, ‘This is so good for the game.’ They’ve done amazing with this tournament and I think it’s something we should probably see every two years, because it’s clear the fans want it.”

20250219_Farabee3

And, it would appear, the players, too.

Even if it creates a fun-loving rift in a locker-room that - like Farabee and Frost - have competing interests these days.

“I've watched every game so far and with how quick the puck's moving, how fast the guys are, I feel like that’s the next step in hockey,” Farabee said. “It's almost five forwards out there. There are really no positions. It's so fun to watch.

“Obviously, I'll be rooting for the U.S. pretty hard, but it should be a really good game.”

News Feed

Flames Recall Kuznetsov And Solovyov

The Farm Report - 19.02.25

'They're Getting Closer'

'Back To Basics'

Future Watch Update - 18.02.25

4 Nations Face-Off Recap - 17.02.25

'Pushing Myself For More'

The Farm Report - 10.02.25

Future Watch Update - 10.02.25

Say What - 'Gotta Take Care Of That Puck' 

Flames Settle For Point Versus Kraken

Game Day Notebook - 08.02.25

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken

5 Things - Flames vs. Kraken

Say What - 'Play Faster With The Puck'

Say What - 'They Kinda Took Advantage'

Flames Downed By Avalanche

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Avalanche