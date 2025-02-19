'We Both Had Chills'

Usually there’s a red tinge blanketing the ice whenever the Flames are around, for obvious reasons.

These days, though, there’s an added bit of vibrance.

And absolutely no mistaking whose sun-kissed holiday was lacking in SPF.

“Me and the sun aren’t close friends,” laughed Joel Farabee, who instead of opting for a beachy vacation, sojourned to snowy Toronto to hang out with his best friend – and fellow Flames newcomer – Morgan Frost. “Even IN the sun, I don’t tan.

“So, I was good to go either way.”

While the NHL’s 4 Nations break came at the right time for the Flames, who dropped each of their last three (0-2-1) going in, Farabee and Frost were among the biggest beneficiaries.

Since being acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 31, the pair played five games in eight days after travelling cross-country and living out of a suitcase or two, while Matt Coronato shuttled them around their new city.

Aside from the R&R in the Big Smoke, the two chums now have a car and their own place together – and life as a Flame is beginning to settle and take root.

“We’re not stranded anymore,” Farabee laughed. “We were actually telling (Coronato) yesterday that we're going to have to start driving him around a bit. I think we owe him a couple.

“It was definitely nice to get some of that stuff figured out after a hectic week or so. Then, just to be able to chill out with Frosty, it was nice. He’s from Toronto and a lot of his friends have become my friends over the years, so we got a chance to see quite a few people, including Frosty’s dad in Aurora. It was great.

“On this next road trip, we have an off day in Philadelphia, so we’ll probably spend that day packing and bringing some stuff back here.”

In addition to getting his life in order, Farabee – like the rest of the hockey world – has been in awe of the competition at the 4 Nations Face-Off and can’t wait for the Canada-U.S. rematch in the championship game come Thursday.

The 24-year-old was born in Syracuse, N.Y., and spent two years with the U.S. National Team Development Program before representing the American side at the 2019 World Junior Championship, where he tallied five points (3G, 2A) in seven games as part of a silver-medal experience.