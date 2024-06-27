Draft Notebook - 27.06.24

LAS VEGAS – In previous drafts, the very notion of dealing picks at the top end was virtually unheard of.

For some, to try and pry one away was tantamount to sacrilege.

This year?

More than 24 hours out from the first round, a notable one has already transpired – with chatter of more to come.

“Everybody has different players on their draft board,” said Flames GM Craig Conroy. “I might have a player at 5 on their list, where somebody else might have them at 15 and vice-versa.

“Last year, I could've told you the first three and in what order, and probably a pretty good percentage after that. This year, if you need a forward, defence ... It's really all over the place. It’s really what’s created this willingness to move because they’re like, 'Oh, we really like this guy and this number.'

“Last year, you made those calls and the response you got was, 'No. We're going to make our pick.'

“You never saw it.

“Now, you already have.”

The Canucks and Blackhawks consummated the first trade of draft week on Wednesday, when Ilya Mikheyev and Sam Lafferty were dealt to the Windy City in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2027.

But then the action picked up on Thursday when the Sharks – who assuredly have Macklin Celebrini in their crosshairs at first overall – moved up from 14 to 11, at the cost of 42nd overall to the Buffalo Sabres.

Business, clearly, is picking up.

And Conroy could very well be a player in the next day or so.

“I think you'll see more movement,” he said of the marketplace, league wide.

The Flames currently have nine picks in the coffers, including a pair of first-rounders and eight, overall, in their first four swings through the rotation.

That’s a lot of draft capital and as Conroy says, they’re certainly open to the possibility of spending it – perhaps, even, on moving up at either spot in the first round.

“Everybody on draft day wants to add some draft capital. In years past, we haven't had a lot of picks,” Conroy said. “We moved down in the (Connor) Zary draft a couple times to grab some picks. But moving forward into tomorrow, I've had a lot more conversations this year than last year about the possibility of, 'Hey, would you be willing ...? We're at 28 ... If we ...?' They're open to it. And that's nice.”