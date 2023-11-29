Anyone Need A New Stick?

You have chance to win a game-used stick from Backlund or Kadri

appcontest

The Calgary Flames and Calgary Wranglers team app, presented by Scotiabank, is a must for all of our fans. The app is designed to bring unparalleled convenience and engagement to Flames and Wranglers fans alike. This innovative mobile application serves as the go-to hub for all team-related updates, including scores, stats, exclusive content, and game-day information.

And by downloading it - whether you already have it or get it now - YOU COULD WIN! The prizes this time: two game-used sticks - one from captain Mikael Backlund and one from Nazem Kadri. We will pick two random winners who have the APP on Friday, Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. Stay tuned for more contests.

In addition to keeping fans informed, the Flames and Wranglers team app offers an array of interactive features to enhance the fan experience. Manage your tickets conveniently within the app, ensuring seamless access to games and events. Join 50/50 draws directly from your mobile device, providing an exciting opportunity to win big while supporting your favorite teams. Engage in interactive games and challenges for a chance to test your knowledge and compete with fellow fans.

