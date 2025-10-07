'Be The Hardest-Working Guy'

Matt Coronato is planning on picking up where he left off last spring.

Putting up points on the regular.

The sharp-shooting winger finished the last season on a seven-game point streak, and after potting 24 goals in his first full NHL campaign, he’s got his eyes on bigger and better things this winter.

A journey that starts Wednesday night with a Battle of Alberta in Edmonton.

“It's awesome, it’s going to be a really fun night,” the Long Island native beamed after a Tuesday twirl at WinSport. “They're obviously a great team.

“We know we need to come out playing hard and play our game, and I think we're confident that when we play our way, we can beat anyone.”

That attitude got the Flames to the brink of a post-season berth six months ago, and it’s that quiet confidence that keeps Coronato grounded, and dangerous on the ice.

His ‘I’m here’ moment came on the road, too. Trailing 2-1 in the third period at the Bell Centre last November against the Canadiens, Coronato tied the game with less than three minutes to go, then scooted down the left wing and fired a laser beam over the shoulder of Sam Montembeault seven seconds into overtime to lift the Flames to a 3-2 triumph.