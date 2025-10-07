'Be The Hardest-Working Guy'

Coronato looking to build on 24-goal campaign

By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Matt Coronato is planning on picking up where he left off last spring.

Putting up points on the regular.

The sharp-shooting winger finished the last season on a seven-game point streak, and after potting 24 goals in his first full NHL campaign, he’s got his eyes on bigger and better things this winter.

A journey that starts Wednesday night with a Battle of Alberta in Edmonton.

“It's awesome, it’s going to be a really fun night,” the Long Island native beamed after a Tuesday twirl at WinSport. “They're obviously a great team.

“We know we need to come out playing hard and play our game, and I think we're confident that when we play our way, we can beat anyone.”

That attitude got the Flames to the brink of a post-season berth six months ago, and it’s that quiet confidence that keeps Coronato grounded, and dangerous on the ice.

His ‘I’m here’ moment came on the road, too. Trailing 2-1 in the third period at the Bell Centre last November against the Canadiens, Coronato tied the game with less than three minutes to go, then scooted down the left wing and fired a laser beam over the shoulder of Sam Montembeault seven seconds into overtime to lift the Flames to a 3-2 triumph.

Coronato goes top shelf to win it for the Flames in OT

It’s those types of moves that landed Coronato a big-time contract this summer, too, a seven-year, $45.5 million pact that keeps him a part of the C of Red until 2032.

He led the team with 14 shots on goal over the preseason, the type of production he’s hoping will carry over when the points start counting for real Wednesday night.

“I feel good,” he said. “Camp was hard, but I think that's a good thing. You want to feel really good and feel like you're working, and that's definitely the case.

“So I think for me, I just want to go out there and be the hardest-working guy on the ice every night. And kind of see where it goes from there.”

It doesn’t hurt that Coronato’s got a silky-smooth playmaker on his line to start the new year, either.

Morgan Frost led the team with seven points in the exhibition campaign, and day by day, rep by rep, that cohesion is only growing stronger.

“It opens up a lot playing with him, because of how skilled he is and what he can do with the puck,” Coronato said. “He's dynamic down the middle. He can make guys miss, and he's always looking to make the right play, so a really fun guy to play with.

“I think the more we play together, the better and better we'll get together, so I'm really excited to start the year with him and hopefully we can keep building it.

“I think we've done some good things,” Frost added. “I mean, he and I hang out all the time off the ice, we can talk to each other about kind of everything, so it's fun to play with him, fun to practice with him.

“I think I’ve got to find him in some better spots where he can get his shot off, but once we get that clicking, I think we can be a dangerous duo together.”

So much room for activities!

And only a day more to wait until the next scene.

“I think I think we're really, really fired up to get going,” Coronato said. “It's been a great camp, I think we've skated really hard.

“We feel good, so we're excited to get going.”

The Flames play the second leg of a back-to-back Thursday in Vancouver before returning to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the home-opener against the Blues at 2 p.m. Saturday.

