No one said it was easy.

But the message from Head Coach Ryan Huska as he evaluates the play of struggling sniper Andrei Kuzmenko is, indeed, a simple one:

When in doubt, shoot the puck.

“I remember a few games last year – I think it was the night he had two goals – and he took a shot from just inside the blueline and scored,” Huska said. “So, I wouldn't consider that a high-danger chance from there, but he's got a very hard shot and when it hits the net, there's something that's going to come off of it – whether it happens to find its way in, or there's a rebound for someone else.

“For me, when a guy is struggling to put the puck in the net, when that is part of his game, I would revert to shot volume.

“And that's where we do push him.”

Kuzmenko, to his credit, knows the quandary in front of him. As a talented marksman – one who’s lit the lamp 39 times in a single season at this level – he clearly has a good handle on what makes a goal-scorer … score. He doesn’t like ‘wasting’ a shot with a lobber from distance; instead, trusting his unique ability to open up seams and beat goalies 1-on-1.

But therein lies the dichotomy.