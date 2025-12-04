Club Red Accordion

What is Calgary Flames Club Red?
Calgary Flames Club Red is the ultimate way for fans to get rewarded for being part of the C of Red! Sign up for free through the Calgary Flames app and start earning points every time you attend games, grab your favorite concessions, and more. Then, turn those points into exclusive rewards like contest entries, merch, tickets, and so much more!
How does the program work?
Simply download the Calgary Flames mobile App or visit calgaryflamesclubred.com.
We recommend signing up on the Flames app for the best experience – you’ll need the app to earn points using your unique Club Red QR code.
Once you’ve signed up, you’re ready to start earning points! Earn for attending games and concerts at the Scotiabank Saddledome, retail purchases at the CGY Team Store, concessions purchases, and even by watching & reading Flames content on the app – and more!
Then, redeem your points in the app for exclusive contest entries, select CGY Team Store retail items and exclusive merch, concessions items and so much more!
How do I earn points?
- Scan your ticket to any game or concert at the Scotiabank Saddledome
- Purchase your favourite concession items at the Scotiabank Saddledome
- Purchase retail items at the CGY Team Store - Online, at the Scotiabank Saddledome, and at South Centre Mall
- Play Calgary Flames game day trivia
- Complete challenges
- Watch & read Flames content
- Check in on the app when you’re watching Flames games outside of the Scotiabank Saddledome
- And more! Check out the _ tab in the Club Red app to learn even more.
How do I redeem my points?
- Navigate to the Marketplace icon at the bottom of the app screen to enter the marketplace.
If I have a question about the program, who should I reach out to?
Fill out the form below or in-app and a member of the Club Red team with reply to your question shortly.