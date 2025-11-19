Beecher To Debut Tonight

Centre will skate on a line with Morton and Klapka

beecher
By Ty Pilson
CalgaryFlames.com

BUFFALO - New Flames acquisition John Beecher will make his debut with the team tonight when they finish off this back-to-back road trip against the Sabres.

Head coach Ryan Huska said at the team’s morning media availability that Beecher – claimed off waivers from the Bruins Tuesday – will play on a line at centre with recent AHL call-up Sam Morton and Adam Klapka.

“Well, expectations, I’d like to see him up the tempo, up the speed of our lineup up front,” said Huska. “He’s got really nice size, so he’s a big player. He’s a young player still and he skates really well.

“The one thing I think he can do a really good job for us is to help us establish a forecheck game. I think he’s a guy we can use in situations, whether it’s late in a game or defensive-zone faceoff, whether it’s on the wing or in the middle of the ice, he’s capable of playing both positions, too, which is something that we really like as well.”

His performance at the dot, where he has a 53.1% career winning average, was a big selling point, said the bench boss.

“That’s one of the strengths,” said Huska. “And when you look at the role we’re trying to fill there, faceoffs is something that is important to us because it’s been kind of a struggle for us over the last number of years.”

Being the second game in two nights after a late flight Tuesday to Upstate New York from the Windy City following a 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks, the team didn’t skate Wednesday morning.

Beecher, who will wear No. 18, got a chance to talk to coaches and introduce himself to the players at team meetings at the hotel.

“As far as yesterday went, it was definitely a bit of a whirlwind,” said Beecher. “I was just kind of sitting around all morning and hanging out at my apartment and trying to keep my mind off things a bit. Two o’clock came around and got the call that it was going to be Calgary and I was super excited. I was on the phone for a little bit talking to different people, and had a 5:30 p.m. flight to catch to come out here to Buffalo to meet the guys.

“So, it definitely went by quick once it happened. Just super excited to be here and ready to get going.”

"It’s a great opportunity for me here"

Beecher, who grew up a few hours south of Buffalo in Elmira, N.Y., said his parents Bill and Tash, brother Bryce, and some extended family and friends will be in attendance tonight when he hits the ice.

He's looking forward to 'giving some hugs' after and seeing everyone.

But first, the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is squarely focused on tonight's tilt and showing fans what his game is all about.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for me here, and really hoping I can come in solidify myself in a role and help this team win," said Beecher.

“I think just to summarize, I’m a big, two-way forward,” he described of his game. “My biggest assets are my size and my speed, a guy you can rely on in tough situations, whether it’s PK, or a shift late in the game where you gotta win d-zone draw and get the puck out.

“I think I would just say a well-rounded, 200-foot player.”

As mentioned, Beecher will play with Klapka and Morton tonight, the latter recalled from the Wranglers Monday and played his second NHL game when he suited up against the Blackhawks, winning eight-of-nine faceoffs and playing a physical 11:05, impressing his coach.

“I thought Sam was our best player last night,” said Huska. “I thought he was competitive every time he was on the ice and I thought he skated ... much like we saw in training camp and the exhibition games.

“There was a lot of recklessness to him, is the word I kind of use to describe him. He just went at it, he played the game like he didn’t want to come out of the lineup and that’s what you’d expect from all the players.”

"We have to make sure we tighten up"

