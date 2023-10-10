Twelve Days

The dust hadn’t even settled on a disappointing season and yet, behind closed doors, the work toward next year had already begun for Mikael Backlund.

Just 12 days after the final buzzer sounded in Game 82, he was already back in the gym with Flames Head Strength Coach Rick Davis starting his off-season training.

“Mikael Backlund is an absolute warrior,” Davis said. “The aspect of him completing a grueling season, the ups and downs with the travel and the high-density schedule, and then him being dedicated to taking care of his body 12 days after that grueling season really just shows that he’s committed to getting better in all levels on and off the ice.”

“I just feel like the older you get the easier it is to lose things," said Backlund. "I just wanted to stay on top of things so we went on vacation and then I was ready to go."

With more than 900 NHL games under his belt, he has his eyes set firmly on suiting up in plenty more.

Hence the quick turnaround.

“I was excited to get back at it,” the veteran explained. "For me – and I heard it from other players who had long careers – the more time you take off the harder it is to get back at it.

“I feel good when I keep my body active and in shape and it’s always nice to get some sort of breather right after the season, when you’re mentally done, you want to take some time to mentally get back at it. I think it was just a personal thing, I just wanted to get back at it.”