Call it a sight for sore eyes.

Flames captain Mikael Backlund was back in a practice jersey Monday, as the team took a twirl on Scotiabank Saddledome ice ahead of another big contest Tuesday versus the Kraken.

Backlund left Calgary’s game March 12 against Vancouver after playing 2:58, and he’s been sidelined since - listed as week-to-week with an upper-body ailment - and while his timeline for a return to game action is unclear, just having the captain around was a source of comfort for linemate Blake Coleman, as he and his Flames mates continue their push for the post-season.

“We’re obviously happy to have Backs back in the lineup as soon as we can get him,” Coleman said. “For me, it’s another way to feel right at home, is seeing number 11 on the ice.

“It’s always good to have him back.”

Backlund did not accompany the team on last week’s four-game road trip - a jaunt that netted six of eight points - but Head Coach Ryan Huska explained Monday the 36-year-old has been rehabbing steadily as he works toward a return to the fold.

“Part of us leaving him here was so he could get as much care as we could possibly give him, instead of having him on planes, trains and automobiles,” said Huska. “I know he worked really hard, it was nice to see him on the ice so hopefully, we’ll continue to progress him along.

“It’s another step in the right direction.”

The Flames haven’t many home games since returning from the 4 Nations break - four, out of 14 games played - but even with heavy travel, and missing a player of Backlund’s magnitude, they’ve managed to keep pace in the wild Western Conference.

That said, Coleman admits his group has missed the intangibles that Backlund brings to the table.

“Just those critical situations in games; late face-offs, D-zone draws, PK, powerplay - I mean, you name it - he’s got his fingerprints on it,” said Coleman. “He’s a big hole to fill, but guys have done a good job stepping up.

“The obvious guys - Matty, Huby, Naz, Zar - played huge roles in helping us get points on the road. We’re going to need more of that until we get our full cast of characters.”

And Backlund may not be the only veteran with a return to play on the horizon.

Huska said Monday that defenceman MacKenzie Weegar is day-to-day after being sidelined for Saturday’s win over the Islanders, and according to the bench boss, ‘(his) gut says’ the blueliner will be back against Seattle.

Backlund may be a bit further afield, but Monday’s practice session was a positive step.

“We have to see how he reacts after practice,” Huska said.

“We’ll kinda go from there.”